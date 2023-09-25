“When you finish like this, there's no encouragement”: AJ Allmendinger disappointed with late restart at Texas race

Kaulig Racing's veteran driver AJ Allmendinger was involved in a massive crash during the Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Despite securing an impressive sixth position in the starting grid, Allmendinger's day took a drastic turn when he became entangled in a multi-car crash late in the main race on Sunday.

The unfortunate incident occurred on the 254th lap, as Allmendinger was navigating through Turn 4. The event led to the 11th caution of the day and ultimately brought his race to an abrupt end, alongwith five other drivers including Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones, Zane Smith, Austin Cindric and Tyler Reddick.

The aftermath of the crash also resulted in the inclusion of AJ Allmendinger's name among the 10 drivers who suffered Did Not Finish (DNF) outcomes in the race.

Reflecting on his performance, Allmendinger candidly expressed his disappointment. When questioned by Frontstretch about whether his strong qualifying session provided encouragement for him and Kaulig Racing, he emphatically stated:

"When you finish like this, there's no encouragement."

AJ Allmendinger elaborated the technical aspects of the 6-man crash

Offering insights into the technicalities of the Cup Series race, Allmendinger dissected the pivotal moments that led to the unfortunate turn of events.

He highlighted the challenges of late-race restarts, where drivers were pushing the limits to secure their positions. The tight confines of the track, combined with the resin-coated surface, created a precarious situation.

AJ Allmendinger elaborated:

"This track is tight in the sense of the line. You get just a little bit wide and get in the resin that hasn't been worked in, it's slick."

The incident appeared to be triggered when one of the cars grazed the outer barrier, setting off a chain reaction of high-speed maneuvers. Describing the moments leading up to the crash, Allmendinger recounted:

"I just saw the #12 spun in front of me and I was probably gonna hit him. But I just kinda bounced off him and kept going, but I got hit from behind and that turned me straight up into the wall."

In light of the demanding nature of racing, AJ Allmendinger acknowledged that such incidents are an inherent part of the sport, especially when contending further back in the pack. He acknowledged:

"But you know, that happens. Especially the further you get back at a place like this, the tougher it gets. So, just a part of it."

William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports clinched the race in Texas. The drivers will be back on the grid for more playoff action this weekend in Talladega.