“When you don't give a damn, makes things more fun”: Bubba Wallace not overthinking the next 2 races despite NASCAR playoffs spot threat

As the NASCAR Cup Series hurtles towards its playoff phase, Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing finds himself straddling the precipice of tension and excitement. The dynamic driver is making conscious efforts to channel his inner free spirit as he gears up for the upcoming road course races, a terrain he admits has not been his forte.

The 23XI Racing star is toeing the line between strategic points racing and unbridled fun, with his sights set on securing his position in the final 16.

Sitting in 15th place in the Cup Series standings, Bubba Wallace acknowledges the looming threat to his coveted playoff spot. With only three races remaining before the playoffs ignite, his every manoeuvre is now infused with a sense of urgency.

However, in a conversation with NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass ahead of the Cup Series race in Indianapolis, Wallace unveiled a mindset that aims to dispel the stifling grip of overthinking. Revealing his candid approach to tackling the high-stakes situation, Wallace said:

"When you don't give a damn about things, that makes things fun. When you start thinking and overthinking, it's not fun."

Bubba Wallace openly acknowledged his propensity for overthinking, especially in the realm of road course racing.

"So, I'm a damn good person at overthinking things, especially when it comes to road course racing and taking the fun right out of it," Wallace admitted.

Bubba Wallace is putting "extra pressure" on teammate Tyler Reddick

In his quest to recapture the essence of enjoyment and performance, the 29-year-old is embracing a back-to-basics approach.

This recalibration has seen him delve into simulators, reaching out to teammate Tyler Reddick to glean insights into his success. Offering a glimpse into the meticulous preparation underway behind the scenes:

"You just gotta go out and gotta get back to the basics. I've hit up Sim a lot this week, trying to figure out where Tyler (Reddick) was fast," shared Wallace.

However, Wallace's journey towards reinstating the joy of competition doesn't stop at his own aspirations. The camaraderie within the 23XI Racing team shines through as Wallace playfully confessed to putting "a little extra pressure" on Reddick.

During a meeting earlier in the week, Wallace urged his teammate to seize the opportunity and clinch victory in the next two races.

"Hey man! Get the 23 locked in, you just gotta win these next two weeks, you're the best road course racer. Just grab a win and you'll be fine," Wallace recounted.

As Bubba Wallace steers his way through the twists and turns of the Indianapolis track, his approach to the impending challenges stands as a testament to the multifaceted nature of competition.