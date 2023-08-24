“When I saw this live I thought buddy was dead”: NASCAR fans reminisce Austin Dillon’s horror Daytona crash in 2015

In 2015, Austin Dillon walked away from a life-threatening crash at Daytona that sent shockwaves through the NASCAR community.

The 2015 Coke Zero 400 had one of the most dramatic finishes in NASCAR history which sent Austin Dillon flying into the catchfence. After his car veered off the road and was shattered by the barrier, Dillon turned around and waved to the audience. He had a bruised tailbone and forearm after being examined and released from the infield care facility.

NASCAR recently reshared the horrifying crash ahead of the Coke Zero 400 this weekend and fans reminisce about Austin Dillon’s horror Daytona crash.

One fan wrote,

"Not gone lie when I saw this live I thought bubby was dead."

A fan who attended the race and witnessed the crash live wrote,

"I watched this in person as my friends celebrated and totally missed it. I was just screaming holy f*** someone's in the catch fence! The cheers that followed when Austin got out of the car were unforgettable."

In the collision, Dillon's car was struck by two other cars before turning and being thrown into the air. The catch barrier tore apart his car, which then fell on its side on the racetrack and got hit by Brad Keselowski.

Joie Chitwood III, president of the track, revealed that 13 spectators who were near the crash site were assessed, with eight declining treatment. One of the five patients was transferred to a nearby hospital, treated, and released. The other four were sent to the infield care centre for treatment.

How did Austin Dillon crash at the 2015 Coke Zero 400

Dale Earnhardt Jr. might have won the Coke Zero 400 in 2015. But the race came to a shocking end with Dillon went flying into the fence.

But what exactly happened that made Dillion end his race in a crash?

Sam Hornish Jr. spun into the grass and brought the final caution of the race. Earnhardt Jr. was the driver to beat all night, and a crowd of cars jostled for position behind him as many lines followed him to the finish line.

Denny Hamlin backed up at Kevin Harvick which pushed Jeff Gordon off and he backed up on Dillion, which lifted his vehicle off the track and sent him flying into the barrier as he approached turn 1. The barrier had been damaged where Dillon had collided. As cars dispersed to avoid the multi-car pileup, Brad Keselowski's car collided with Dillon's car once more.

Many teams' crew members rushed outside to see how Dillon was doing and to assist in extracting him from the wreck. Austin Dillon jumped out of the car and reassured that he was indeed fine by waving to the fans.

The remains of Austin Dillion's wrecked car are displayed at the Bass Pro Shop where fans can see the crashed car for themselves.