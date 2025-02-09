With 18 NASCAR Cup Series victories that included wins in the Coca Cola 600 and the Brickyard 400, Kasey Kahne had a successful Cup Series career. However, it wasn't the trophies that the former Hendrick Motorsports driver wanted to be remembered for.

Back in 2011, Kahne was interviewed by motorsports insider Jeff Gluck for an article on SB Nation. When asked what he'd like his retirement "story" to be, the 18-time race winner said:

"Probably just, 'He was a good guy and he treated people the right way – and he won some big races.' I mean, Kyle Busch, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson – those guys are tough right now and dominating. I'd love to do that, but I could see more just being a good person, a good guy and someone who had his days where he was pretty tough on the track, too."

Kahne's full-time Cup Series career began back in 2004 when he drove the #9 car owned by Ray Evernham. He won his first career race in 2005 at the Richmond Raceway. The following year, Kahne scored a career-high six wins in 2006, but wound up finishing eighth in the points standings.

Kahne moved to Richard Petty Motorsports in 2009, still wheeling the #9 car. He won four races with the organization spanning from 2009 to 2010. In 2011, Kahne joined Red Bull Racing and won one race behind the wheel of the #4 machine.

Kahne joined Hendrick Motorsports ahead of the 2012 season, where he'd spend six seasons at the seat of the #5 car. The Washington native won six races with the team, most notably the 2012 Coca Cola 600 and the 2017 Brickyard 400. Kahne spent the 2018 campaign with Leavine Family Racing as the driver of the #95 car for his retirement season. However, Kahne's season was cut short as he was forced out of the car midway through the year due to health issues.

Kasey Kahne returning to NASCAR with Richard Childress Racing in 2025

While his days of full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition look to be behind him, Kasey Kahne will be back in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for a one-race appearance with Richard Childress Racing. The 44-year-old will pilot the #33 RCR Chevrolet at the Rockingham Speedway in 2025.

The news regarding Kahne's return broke on Jan. 24. NASCAR's social media team took to Instagram to share the news, writing:

"NEWS: He’s back! Kasey Kahne will compete in the #XfinitySeries race at @rockinghamspeedway in the No. 33 for @rcrracing."

Kasey Kahne is an eight-time race winner in the Xfinity Series with his last victory to date coming at Daytona in 2014. He also found solid success in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with five victories.

