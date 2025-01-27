When Kyle Larson revealed how he “stole the idea” of a no-steering wheel celebration from his “sister’s ex-boyfriend”

About three years ago, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson shared the surprising source of his unique victory celebration. He shared that he "stole the idea" from his sister’s ex-boyfriend, who he used to race go-karts with.

Larson has had over 40 wins in NASCAR and celebrated some of those doing donuts on the grass while holding his steering wheel out the window. During a 2021 Q&A on social media, he explained how he copied the idea and brought it to NASCAR.

"I kinda stole the idea from my sister’s ex-boyfriend. We used to race karts and stuff together, a long time ago. He had the awesome victory celebrations where he would do crazy fast donuts and hold the wheel outside the car. I just thought that was cool. And nobody had done it yet, in NASCAR," Larson said.

"When I got to NASCAR, I started doing it. Then, got in trouble a couple of times. Stopping doing it for a while then doing it again," he added.

Larson debuted in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2012 and won his first race in April the following year. He celebrated the first win at Rockingham Speedway by doing donuts while holding the steering wheel outside the truck and NASCAR warned him not to do it again for safety.

However, Larson did it again when he won his first Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway in 2014.

"We were part of the fan group" - NASCAR executive on Kyle Larson's no-wheel burnout after first Cup win

Kyle Larson won his first Cup Series race at Michigan in 2016, during his third full-time season in the series. Naturally, he performed his no-wheels burnout in celebration.

During an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the then NASCAR executive vice president and current Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell, spoke about it with approval.

"I think it’s something that we’re continuing to look at, but in this case, it was the guy’s first win, it’s been three years, he was ecstatic. I think we were part of the fan group in terms of looking down and saying that was awesome to see and an awesome moment. I chalk this one up as more of that. The car passed post-race inspection. It will certainly go to the R&D Center, but I look at this one as it was a first race win and someone really out there celebrating as they should," O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell had previously shared his worries about celebrations that damage cars and added that they would like to have a rule to stop it before the season ends.

