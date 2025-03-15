When was the last time Kyle Busch dominated his hometrack in Las Vegas?

Kyle Busch is preparing for his fifth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Named Pennzoil 400 powered by Jiffy Lube, the 267-lap feature will be held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which also happens to be Busch’s home turf.

With Richard Childress Racing, Busch's last performance at the 1.5-mile quad-oval yielded a P3 in 2023, his first year with the North Carolina-based outfit. However, his most dominant run at LVMS dates back to 2009.

Busch won the Shelby 427, holding off Clint Bowyer and Jeff Burton en route to his first win of the season. He led 51 of the scheduled 285 laps.

Besides that, Busch has several impressive finishes at LVMS. In 2018, his 11th season with JGR, Busch logged a runner-up finish behind the now-retired Kevin Harvick. He led 10 laps that day, bagging 43 points on the way. Busch finished fourth in the driver standings that year.

During his tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports, he recorded three top-10s and 12 top-fives at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, eight of which were top-3 finishes.

This coming weekend’s race will mark Kyle Busch’s 28th start at the Nevada racetrack. Fans can watch the event live on Fox Sports 1 or listen to radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 3:30 pm ET.

Kyle Busch gives a shoutout to his boss before upcoming Las Vegas outing

Kyle Busch is currently on a career-long 61-race winless streak. He hasn’t won since June 2023. Still, the veteran racer is confident that nobody on the field will outwork the No. 8 team in the weeks to come.

According to him, the source of the team’s grit and determination is none other than Richard Childress, the owner of Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch’s boss. Speaking of the same, Busch said in a statement (via NASCAR),

“I really think that that comes down to those people and those guys and at the race shop, how everybody's kind of gelling together, working together. It starts with Richard, but it then trickles down to everybody there that we're a hard-working group, and I don't think anybody's gonna outwork us.”

“It's just a matter of making sure that we're working as smart as we can work and making fast race cars when we get to the shop. So far so good with the first three weeks and we really want to see that continue,” he further added.

Kyle Busch is the winningest driver in NASCAR today, with 232 victories in all three national series. However, he has just one win at LVMS. Nevertheless, Busch is vying for his second win at the "Diamond in the Desert", and needless to say, a victory will confirm his position in the playoffs.

