When is the NASCAR Awards Banquet 2023? Exploring the date of event, location, and more

With the 2023 NASCAR season coming to its closure in Phoenix, fans have been waiting for the upcoming NASCAR Awards Banquet.

The event, steeped in tradition, serves as the grand finale where the year's top drivers are commemorated with awards across all NASCAR series.

In a departure from the norm, information about the banquet this season was notably delayed. Unlike the previous year when details were unveiled as early as September, it wasn't before late October that information on this year's ceremony was made public.

The 2023 NASCAR Awards Banquet is scheduled for Thursday, November 30, at the Music City Center in Nashville. The venue will play host to the formal celebration honoring champions from all three NASCAR national series, which include Ryan Blaney, Cole Custer, and Ben Rhodes.

This marks a continuation of a cherished postseason tradition dating back to 1981, when the inaugural event took place in New York City. After a stint in Las Vegas starting in 2009, the banquet found its current home in Nashville in 2019.

Why is the 2023 NASCAR Awards Banquet different from previous editions?

Nashville, for the first time, will also witness the recognition of champions from a variety of stock car racing series on Tuesday, November 28.

The honorees will include those from the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, and NASCAR International Series.

The celebration extends beyond the awards ceremony itself. On Wednesday, November 29, NASCAR will roll out two exciting fan activations: NASCAR House and the NASCAR Champion Car Parade.

The heart of the city center, at 5th and Broadway, will come alive with NASCAR House from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.

Later in the day, the streets of Broadway will transform into a parade route for the Champion Car Parade, a spectacle set to captivate fans from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. CT. The parade will showcase the champion cars.

Last year's ceremony, which was hosted at the Music City Center, featured Mario Andretti as the special guest as he handed out the award to the 2022 Cup Series champion Joey Logano. The event also featured performances from musician Erin Kinsey.

Stay tuned as we bring you more coverage of the 2023 NASCAR Awards Banquet later this month.