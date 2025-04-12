When NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon and his wife Ingrid attended Coachella

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon and his wife, Ingrid Vandebosch, once attended Coachella, turning quite a few heads at the music festival held at The Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The Hendrick Motorsports legend made the trip to arguably the world’s biggest music festival during his final full-time season in the Cup Series.

In April 2015, after recording a seventh-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway, Gordon and his wife, Ingrid, made a swift getaway on Saturday to catch a glimpse of the festival. As soon as the couple landed at the airport, they were greeted by celebrities partying in a hangar, kicking off their festival experience on a high note.

In a past interview with NBC Sports, Jeff Gordon described that he was not a big fan of music festivals but described his time at Coachella as a "really cool experience." The couple grooved to the music of artists like Florence & the Machine, Kaskade, and David Guetta.

"It was amazing. Ingrid and I are still kind of giggling about our experience because we landed at this airport, walked off a plane and literally walked into this party in one of the hangars. And it’s a carnival, it’s a DJ, it’s celebrities everywhere. It was really cool. That kind of kicked it off for us," Jeff Gordon said in the interview.

"I can’t say I’m this avid music festival kind of a person, but I enjoy music, and it was a really cool experience. It was really beautifully done, very first class, and everybody is just having a great time."

Gordon, born in Vallejo, California, was recognized by many of his fans in the crowd at Coachella. He revealed that he even bumped into a bartender wearing #24 Hendrick Motorsports merchandise, admitting it was the last place he expected to run into a NASCAR fan.

The 4x Cup Series champion took a liking to music festivals after visiting Ibiza, an island off the coast of Spain, with his wife. Gordon admitted he isn't an avid fan of EDM, but appreciates the entertainment aspect of such festivals, especially the dazzling lights.

When Jeff Gordon felt like 'an idiot' at the Burning Man festival

After ticking Coachella off his bucket list, Jeff Gordon admitted he wanted to experience Burning Man, a week-long gathering in Nevada's Black Rock Desert that celebrates art, with no big event headliners. In 2018, Gordon and his wife, Ingrid, made the trip to the desert and stunned NASCAR fans.

Gordon elaborated on his experiences at the Burning Man festival and recalled how he had to soil his costume to fit in with the crowd. He said his clothes were brand new, and when he walked out of his trailer in a tidy outfit, he felt like "an idiot" and began soiling them.

"Burning Man was an amazing experience...Most of the time, you're wearing these masks because it's dusty. We bought these outfits and so we were in our little trailer, and it was time to go. My outfit was brand new, and I walk out and I feel like such an idiot because I'm so clean. So I'm picking dust up and then you walk [out] and you fit in," he said via NASCAR on FOX.

Jeff Gordon was also seen riding a Onewheel in the desert and shared numerous pictures of himself alongside various artworks on display. He appreciated the artwork exhibited at the festival and also shared a snap with popular DJ Diplo.

