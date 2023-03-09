When is the NASCAR race this weekend?

The 2023 NASCAR season is preparing to wind up its journey on the west coast of the country this weekend with a visit to Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona on Sunday.

Cup Series drivers along with their junior series counterparts will be seen racing on the 1-mile-long track surrounded by the arid deserts of Arizona. This will be before heading to Atlanta, Georgia, next weekend.

United Rentals Work United 500 marks the third race of the WEST Swing races and the fourth race of the regular points-paying season this year. The 312-lap-long race saw Stewart-Haas Racing's Chase Briscoe take a maiden trip to Victory Lane last year. Team Penske's Joey Logano rounded up his championship bid in the season finale in the fall.

Briscoe's teammate at SHR, Kevin Harvick, is also projected to be one of the stand-out drivers at the Arizona track this Sunday. The 47-year-old managed to finish in the top-10 19 consecutive times in the past, along with nine victories to his name as well, the most for any driver at the track.

With the #4 Ford Mustang driver slated to retire from full-time stock car racing at the end of the season, the California native will be looking to add to his tally of 19.

The NASCAR Cup Series field will be missing Chase Elliott for the second weekend in a row. Hendrick Motorsports announced that the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver is still recovering after a snowboarding accident and is predicted to be in rehab for a further six weeks.

The race is set to go live on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 3:30 pm ET on FOX Sports.

Kimi Raikkonen returning to NASCAR at COTA

Former F1 driver Kimi 'Iceman' Raikkonen is all set to make his second appearance in the Next Gen Cup car this season. He made his debut in the car with the Trackhouse Racing's Project 91 program last year.

The Finnish driver will be seen taking part in the Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas after he participated in last season's race at Watkins Glen International.

Partnering with teammates Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain once again this season, Raikkonen's previous attempt at NASCAR racing was cut short. That was after the 43-year-old was involved in a mid-race crash at Watkins Glen last year.

The Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix will see Raikkonen behind the wheel of NASCAR on March 26, 2023, at 3:30 pm ET.

