When NASCAR stars Jeff Gordon and Kyle Busch appeared in 'Jeopardy!' video clues

NASCAR veteran drivers Jeff Gordon and Kyle Busch once featured in American game show 'Jeopardy!'. Both the championship-winning drivers were involved in a video prompt to give out clues to the contestants in the reverse question-answer quiz show.

NASCAR Cup Series aces Gordon and Busch have been household names since they rose to fame for winning multiple championship titles. Gordon is a former Hendrick Motorsports driver with four Cup Series titles. The 53-year-old now serves as the vice chairman for the Rick Hendrick-owned organization. On the other hand, Busch is a two-time Cup Series champion and competes full-time for Richard Childress Racing.

In the quiz show, contestants were given general knowledge clues about NASCAR in the form of answers, which the participants had to identify in the form of questions. Among several drivers, #8 driver Busch featured with the trivia clue of explaining 'Toyota' as the foreign manufacturer's first appearance in the Cup Series. His clue for the NASCAR category was valued at $200. Busch said:

"I'm Kyle Busch. Now racing alongside the Fords and Chevys, this foreign automaker entered NASCAR sprint cup racing in 2007. And I earned its first regular season victory in a Camry."

The contestant's right answer then prompted NASCAR legend Gordon's video clue worth $800. Gordon described the esteemed Daytona 500 race in many words for a chance to get the correct answer. He said:

"I'm Jeff Gordon. Known as the Great American Race, this Florida competition has been the traditional opening race for the NASCAR sprint cup series since 1982."

"Google doesn't even know" - claimed NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon about his wins

In a four-year-old YouTube video, Jeff Gordon answered a few of the most popular questions fans have asked search engine Google about him.

Starting from what he does nowadays to where he lives. One of the many questions inquired about the number of wins he has had in his racing career. To which the former Cup driver responded:

"If we’re meaning Cup wins, I’m pretty sure the first thing that’s gonna pop up would be 93 wins because it’s how many I have in the Cup Series. But honestly, with quarter midgets, go-kart, sprint cars, and midgets—all the different series I’ve raced in—I couldn't even answer that question. Google doesn’t even know the answer to that." [1:54]

One of the most decorated NASCAR drivers in the sport's modern era, Jeff Gordon competed in more than 800 races over 25 years. The four-time Cup Series champion claimed three Daytona 500 race wins among his 93 Cup Series triumphs.

