When is the next NASCAR race? Exploring the schedule and more

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to go live from Nashville Superspeedway after a week-long break. The Ally 400 will be held at the 1.3-mile-long oval track in Gladeville, Tennessee on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The break will also allow NASCAR and its fans to reset from FOX Sports' coverage of the Cup Series, as the rest of the season will be broadcast on NBC Sports. Commentators such as Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer will be seen making way for the likes of Steve LeTarte and Rick Allen.

Nashville Superspeedway will host all three nationwide series of the sport with the Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series building up to the main event on Sunday.

Here is the complete schedule for the complete weekend:

Friday, June 23, 2023

11:00 am ET: Craftsman Truck Series Garage Hours

3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series Garage Hours

3:30 pm ET: Cup Series Garage Hours

4:00 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series Practice

4:30 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

Post Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying: Press Pass

5:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series Practice

6:30 pm ET: Cup Series Practice

7:35 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series Driver Introductions

8:00 pm ET: Rackley Roofing 200

Post Craftsman Truck Series Race: Press Pass

Saturday, June 24, 2023

8:00 am ET: Cup Series Garage Hours

8:00 am ET: Xfinity Series Garage Hours

Noon ET: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Post Xfinity Series Qualifying: Press Pass

1:00 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying

Post Cup Series Qualifying: Press Pass

3:30 pm ET: Tennessee Lottery 250

Post Xfinity Series Race: Press Pass

Sunday, June 25, 2023

4:00 pm ET: Cup Series Garage Hours

5:30 pm ET: Cup Series Grid Access Open

6:20 pm ET: Driver's meeting

6:30 pm ET: Red Carpet Walk

6:35 pm ET: Driver Introductions

7:00 pm ET: Ally 400

Post Cup Series Race: Press Pass

Where to watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway?

With a change in the broadcasting rights for the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, NBC Sports will broadcast races going forward in 2023. The Ally 400 Practice sessions will be broadcast on the USA Network as well as on NBC's streaming services.

Qualifying on Saturday can be viewed on the USA Network, along with on PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and NBC's streaming services.

The main race on Sunday will be broadcast exclusively by NBC Sports, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

