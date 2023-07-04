When is the next street race in NASCAR? Next race for 2023 season explored

In its 75-year existence, NASCAR has never raced on a street track until it came to Chicago for a historic street race last week. But when is the next street race?

NASCAR competes on 42 different tracks in the United States and Canada, including oval short tracks, spiraling road courses, and superspeedways that are more than two miles long. So technically, the next street race will be held again in Chicago in 2024.

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220

NASCAR returns to Chicago in 2024, following Sunday's amazing triumph, despite record rain. Fans are already looking forward to it even though the dates are now TBD, according to NASCAR.

Fans who are looking forward to next year's race can make a deposit to gain priority access to official ticket and experience packages like hospitality, pit lane walk and photos with the winners trophy.

The city of Chicago and NASCAR have agreed to retain the event in the windy city for at least three years, through 2025.

Cole Custer to return to NASCAR Cup Series

Cole Custer will drive the No. 51 Ford for Rick Ware Racing in the next three Cup races, beginning with Atlanta this weekend and continuing with New Hampshire and Pocono.

"It’s great to be getting back into a Cup car again, I can’t thank Rick Ware Racing enough for this opportunity." Custer was quoted as saying by motorsport.com.

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121

Custer's most recent Cup series start was with Stewart-Haas Racing in the 2022 season finale at Phoenix. He returned to the Xfinity Series in the off-season and drives the No. 00 Ford for SHR.

In total, Custer has made 279 starts across all three NASCAR national series: Cup, Xfinity, and Trucks. His most recent victory was in the inaugural Chicago Street Race last weekend. He has won in all three series.

The Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway kicks off the NASCAR regular season on July 9 from the streets of Chicago to the superfast oval in Atlanta.

