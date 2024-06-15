When Noah Gragson pulled the perfect prank on Kyle Busch - “I had him fooled for a little while lol”

Back in 2018, Noah Gragson pulled the perfect prank on Richard Childress Racing driver and two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch. Noah Gragson used to drive the number 18 Toyota Tundra in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports back then.

Gragson dressed in a pair of sunglasses and Kyle Busch’s iconic yellow #18 M&M firesuit. He hid his face under a yellow hat and held out a number 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports diecast for him to sign.

Busch did not recognize Gragson at first. Gragson walked around the table and touched Busch's hair. Busch then finally realized who the 'fan' actually was and started laughing. Even the onlookers laughed as the veteran racer said,

Trending

"That was a nice one!"

Gragson posted a video of his shenanigans on X and wrote:

"I pretended to be a @KyleBusch fan today at his fan day😂😂 I had him fooled for a little while lol."

Expand Tweet

Gragson is a long-time Kyle Busch fan, and therefore, Busch's presence always leaves Gragson star-struck. Suggesting the same, a 19-year-old Gragson admitted NASCAR in an interview back when he used to drive for KBM,

"I get excited when I see Kyle Busch walking around and start getting a little starstruck by him being in my presence."

Kyle Busch is a 63-time Cup race winner, which is also the most number of wins among the active drivers. He made consecutive appearances in the Championship 4 from 2015 to 2019.

Busch also holds multiple records to his credit. His 102 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and 66 wins in the NASCAR Truck Series are the most among all drivers in the history of NASCAR. The 39-year-old also bagged the 2009 Xfinity Series championship.

NASCAR rumor: Noah Gragson could join RCR as Kyle Busch's teammate

Noah Gragson joined Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023. However, with team owners Tony Stewart and Gene Haas shutting down their team ahead of the current season, Gragson is in search of a new team. Shockingly, it could be Richard Childress Racing.

As reported by motorsportswire, Noah Gragson has been acquainted with Richard Childress Racing's sponsors for several years now. Therefore, Gragson might be a good fit for the Chevy team. However, the team might need to acquire a third charter if they would consider adding Noah Gragson to their roster.

Meanwhile, there have been rumors about Busch going back to Joe Gibbs Racing. However, a recent statement by Catchfence’s Lee Spencer stated that the American was still under contract with Richard Childress Racing.

"I asked him at Kansas Speedway, ‘What’s your contract situation for next year?’ He said, ‘I’m still under contract.’" Spencer said. "He signed a deal that was two years and an option, and I verified that with the front office at (Richard Childress Racing). Had that not been the case, my guess is he would’ve been first in line to go back to Joe Gibbs Racing."

Meanwhile, the Cup Series action resumes at IOWA Speedway, Newton on Sunday. Gragson put up the fastest lap during the inaugural practice on Friday. The 350-lap event will be covered by the USA Network and will stream live on Peacock with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio.