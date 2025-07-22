When Rick Hendrick kissed the Indianapolis bricks after Kyle Larson’s victory despite being fresh off knee surgery

As the NASCAR Cup Series inches closer to this year’s iteration of the iconic Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, veteran journalist Steven Taranto took to X and posted a throwback moment from Kyle Larson’s victory last year. Everyone from Larson’s #5 team, including team owner Rick Hendrick, was seen taking part in the “Kissing the Bricks&quot; tradition to celebrate the victory.This tradition started way back in 1996 as a way to remember and honor the legacy of IMS. The track was originally paved with over three million bricks (exactly why the race is known as the Brickyard 400). Although primary asphalt, a small strip of bricks still remains near the start-finish line.So when Kyle Larson, with his wife and other crew members, came together to kiss the bricks, Mr. Hendrick joined them too. He was fresh out of a knee-replacement surgery at the time. However, nobody could keep the automotive tycoon from dropping down on his knees and attempting to kiss the bricks.Recalling the moment, Taranto wrote (via X, formerly known as Twitter),“Cool moment from last year's Brickyard 400: Rick Hendrick got down to (try and) kiss the bricks despite just having had knee surgery.”“Had to get helped up but got back on his feet and gave the double thumbs up. Indy crowd absolutely loved it.”Larson’s upcoming race is scheduled for this coming Sunday, 27th July. Fans can watch the event live on TNT Sports (2 pm ET onwards) or watch its radio coverage on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The 2021 Cup Series champion will start the race fifth, alongside RFK Racing driver/owner Brad Keselowski on Row 3.Larson currently ranks third in the Cup Series championship standings with 664 points to his name. 21 races into the season, the Chevy star has amassed three wins, 10 top-fives, and 12 top-10s, while leading 854 laps in all.Kyle Larson all set for a double-header weekend at Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayThe Brickyard 400 is not the only race Kyle Larson will run this weekend. Per reports, he has been tabbed to represent Hendrick Motorsports in the upcoming Xfinity Series race, the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Hendrick Motorsports on X dropped the news with the following caption:“The reigning Brickyard winner is doubling up! @KyleLarsonRacin will run the Xfinity race this Saturday in the No. 17 @HendrickCars Chevy.”It will mark Larson’s fourth Xfinity start of 2025. The Elk Grove native will drive the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports entry in the 100-lap event. Fans can watch it live on the CW network (4:30 pm onwards) or listen to radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.In his last five Xfinity starts, Larson has amassed three wins. Earlier this season, he bagged wins at Bristol and Texas.