When does Shane van Gisbergen race next in NASCAR? Entire schedule explored

On Sunday (July 2) at the Chicago street circuit, Shane van Gisbergen pulled off a spectacular victory in his NASCAR Cup Series debut, opening the door to a possible switch to the North American racing league for the upcoming season.

But what is next for him? Van Gisbergen will continue his Supercars season until the end of the 2024 season. The New Zealander will remain under Triple Eight's contract through the 2024 Supercars season.

Jamie Whincup, managing director of Triple Eight, stated on Monday (July 3) that if van Gisbergen wanted to follow his goals of driving in NASCAR, he would not stand in the way of those aspirations.

Since Johnny Rutherford achieved this feat in the second qualifying race at Daytona in 1963, Van Gisbergen is the only driver to have achieved this feat on his NASCAR debut. The 34-year-old joins Marcos Ambrose, Mario Andretti, Juan Pablo Montoya, Earlo Ross, and Daniel Suarez as the sixth driver born outside of the United States to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.

However, Shane van Gisbergen openly stated that he would love to switch to NASCAR in 2024 after his successful weekend in Chicago with TrackHouse Racing. He was given a shot at NASCAR by the efforts of Project91, which allows international drivers a chance to drive in NASCAR.

Shane van Gisbergen joins the list of international drivers to race in NASCAR

After the race, the three-time Supercars champion made it obvious that he wanted to come back, and he even suggested that he would drive full-time by 2025.

Here is a list of International drivers to have had success in NASCAR:

Mario Andretti | Italy

The 1967 Daytona 500, the most prestigious race in NASCAR, was when Mario earned his single Cup victory.

Earl Ross | Prince Edward Island | Canada

Earl Ross became the only Canadian driver to get a NASCAR Cup Series victory in 1974 at Martinsville Speedway.

Juan Pablo Montoya | Bogotá | Colombia

He took the checkered flag at Sonoma Raceway in his first season as a Cup racer, in 2007.

Marcos Ambrose | Tasmania | Australia

The supercars driver took his first NASCAR win at Watkins Glen in 2011.

Daniel Suarez | Monterrey | Mexico

Suarez won his 195th NASCAR start at Sonoma Raceway in 2022 becoming the first-ever Mexican-born driver to win in NASCAR Cup Series.

Shane van Gisbergen | New Zealand

The supercar race driver made history by winning his debut NASCAR Cup Series at the Chicago Street race in 2023.

