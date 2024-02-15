"When do we start calling it a paddock?": NASCAR fans react to lounge areas in the garage ahead of 2024 Daytona 500

With the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season right around the corner with the famed Daytona 500 going live this weekend, fans of the sport are eagerly waiting for the regular points-paying season to start. After whetting fans' appetite with the exhibition-style Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum earlier this month, a brand new season kicks off with one of NASCAR's crown jewel races.

A recent development noticed in the garage areas of the Daytona International Speedway this year as team haulers made their way into the facility was the increasing popularity of lounge sections. Situated in front of or around the respective team's hauler, the lounge area aims to provide guests and VIPs of the team including sponsors a dedicated hospitality area.

Fans reacted to the inclusion of such areas on social media in typical fashion, with some on X drawing similarities to other forms of motorsport:

"Looks like they’re taking a page out of the sporty car book. When do we start calling it a paddock?"

The trend which has been catching on since last season is seen all the more prominent ahead of this year's Daytona 500, with several teams putting up such hospitality areas to host their guest. Taking a step towards global motorsports culture, the lounge area phenomenon was never a big part of NASCAR over its long, storied history.

Joey Logano grabs pole position ahead of 2024 Daytona 500

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion and Team Penske driver Joey Logano kicked off the regular season on the right foot with the fastest lap around the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval during single-car qualifying this week.

The #22 Ford Mustang driver managed to beat Michael McDowell, another Ford driver in contention for the pole award during the session, with the blue oval dominating the first row for the start of the Daytona 500.

Tend rivers have solidified their spots in the historic race after the single-car qualifications session, with the rest going to the dues for a spot in the field for race day.

The main event goes live on Sunday, February 18 at 2:30 pm ET.