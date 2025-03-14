"When you tell your bestie you got TEA": Daniel Suarez's wife Julia shares playful and heartfelt birthday wish for NASCAR reporter Danielle Trotta

Julia Piquet, wife of Daniel Suarez, took to social media to wish a happy birthday to her close friend, motorsports journalist Danielle Trotta. Julia is a familiar presence at NASCAR events, and often supports her husband at races.

Piquet also the daughter of three-time Formula One champion Nelson Piquet and began dating Suarez in 2019. After nearly two years together, the couple got engaged and later tied the knot on July 30, 2024. Their wedding took place in Brazil during NASCAR’s two-week break for the Paris Olympics. The ceremony was attended by family, friends, and several motorsports personalities.

In a recent post on Instagram, Julia Piquet shared a picture with her 'truly one of a kind' best friend.

"When you tell your bestie you got TEA 🤣🤣🤣 Happy birthday @daniellektrotta 🎊🎁🎈 Thank you for your friendship, your kindness, your support. You’re truly one of a kind. Love you 🩷," the post was captioned.

Daniel Suarez pilots the #99 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, competing full-time in the Cup Series. The 33-year-old has secured six wins across NASCAR's top-three divisions. His most recent victory came in the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway last season, locking him into the playoffs.

Suarez's start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign has been slower than he would have expected. In the first four races, the #99 driver's best finish came at the Daytona 500, where he crossed the start-finish line in P13. Suarez was performing well in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA. However, an on-track incident with teammate and Cup Series debutant Connor Zilisch forced him and the latter out of the race earlier than expected.

Daniel Suarez reflected on ‘very disappointing’ clash with Connor Zilisch during COTA race

Daniel Suarez and Connor Zilisch saw their race at COTA come to a disappointing end after an unexpected on-track incident. Zilisch entered the Cup race with momentum, having dominated the Xfinity Series event by securing pole position and claiming victory despite facing multiple challenges.

During the race, Suarez lost control of his #99 Chevrolet, spinning out and creating a thick cloud of smoke. The reduced visibility left Zilisch with little time to react, causing him to crash into his Trackhouse Racing teammate’s car. After the race, Suarez reflected on the incident and shared his thoughts on the unfortunate outcome.

“Very disappointing. This is not the way I want to talk to you,” Daniel Suarez told FOX Sports. “Our car was good. I thought we were going to have a top-five run. I don’t know if we were good enough for the win, but a top-five run for sure, top-seven maybe. And lower pressure, the car is lower, you know it hits everything harder. I just hit the curb, that big section right there, and it spun me out.”

Meanwhile, the Pennzoil 400 is scheduled this Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Catch the race live at 3:30 PM Eastern time, exclusively available on FOX Sports 1, PRN, and SiriusXM.

