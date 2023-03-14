When will Jimmie Johnson race next in NASCAR?

Jimmie Johnson's next outing of the 2023 season has been revealed in a rather unconventional way. The legendary Cup Series driver hasn't announced his schedule, but the NASCAR Roster Portal provides information regarding his next entry.

According to the list, Jimmie Johnson will race at the Circuit of the Americas on March 26. Johnson will make his first cup series start on the track, piloting the #84 Chevrolet Camaro for Legacy Motor Club. The race also sees the return of crew chief Todd Gordon.

The seven-time Cup Series champion has previously made 40 starts on road courses. Johnson races for the first time on the Texan road course. An expanded race weekend will provide him an extra 50 minutes to see how the Next Gen cars behave on road courses.

Although NASCAR hasn't released the entry list for the event, many drivers have announced their intent to drive at COTA. The race will have three open entries and two chartered entries.

Two F1 champions have already made public their intention to race in Austin. Kimi Raikkonen returns to Trackhouse Racing, taking the wheel of the #91 Chevrolet (open). He made his debut at the Watkins Glen International last season.

Jenson Button, meanwhile, will make his cup series debut driving the #15 Ford Mustang (charter) for Rick Ware Racing.

Indycar driver Conor Daly returns with TMT Racing driving the #50 Chevrolet (open) making his third Cup Series entry. The three-time IMSA SportsCar champion will make his debut appearance, substituting for the injured Chase Elliott, driving the #9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.

Jimmie Johnson's lone win on Road Courses

Jimmie Johnson has 83 wins in his Cup Series career, however, he has only won a single race on a road course. Having made 40 starts on the road courses, he has driven down victory lane on only one occasion.

Johnson's lone victory came at the Sonoma Raceway in June 2010. He won the race having led the most laps on Sunday (55), adding crucial points to the championship campaign. He went on to win his fifth consecutive Cup series title that year.

Johnson has a good track record on other road courses. He has a top-five finish on the Daytona Road Course along with several top-five finishes at Watkins Glen International.

At Charlotte Roval, the 47-year-old has two top-10 finishes and could have won the inaugural race in 2018. Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. were battling each other for victory when the former lost control on the final turn, taking both of them out of victory contention.

Jimmie Johnson gets his chance to prove his prowess on road courses against a talented pool of drivers. Johnson is joined by his Garage 56 teammate Jenson Button. The duo is joined by Jordan Taylor, who is helping them prepare for the 24 Hrs of Le Mans.

Johnson's next confirmed event after COTA will be at the inaugural Chicago Street course.

