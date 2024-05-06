When will the NASCAR AdventHealth 400 Cup race restart? Kansas Speedway's latest weather updates

The AdventHealth 400, the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Motor Speedway, which was scheduled to start at 3:00 pm ET, has been delayed. The reason the race won't start at the scheduled time is because of poor weather.

So when will the race finally get underway?

As per NASCAR's post on X, "track drying is underway." But in a live broadcast, FOX suggested that the race would start in an hour or so, which, from the time of writing this piece, would mean around 4:45 pm ET.

It's worth mentioning that this season, poor weather has affected more than a few races before Kansas. Most notably, it was the Daytona 500, which got postponed to Monday because of poor weather.

In fact, rain has postponed the Daytona 500 more times in the last 12 years (2012, 2020, 2024) than it did in the first 53 editions of the race.

But in Kansas, when the green flag drops in the race, it would be Christopher Bell who would lead the field followed by Ross Chastain. And Bell is hoping to take his chances to shake off his poor run of results of late.

Kansas pole-sitter Christopher Bell would rather have this than a win

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver who featured in last year's final 4 as well as in the final 4 from 2022, has had a pretty shaky season so far, especially in the last few weeks. This is because in the last four races, Bell has finished 35th, 17th, 38th and 34th respectively.

But with his pole at Kansas, Bell is hoping to get the right result even though he's aware that it could be a long race.

"We've got a great starting spot and we’re in prime position to win some stage points. But 267 laps is a long time and I fully believe that we can have a great race and definitely believe I can (win), too," Bell said as per Motorsport.

Having said that, he emphasized that it's not a win he's looking for. At Kansas, even though he's starting from pole, all Christopher Bell wants to see at the end is the checkered flag considering his recent results.

Bell claimed that if he just sees the checkered flag with a clean car, he'd consider it a solid day which is something they're after in the #20 team.

Whether he gets what he wants or not, time will tell.