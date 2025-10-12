When will NASCAR release its 2026 rules package? What we know so far

With just four races to go on the 2025 Cup Series schedule, renowned FOX journalist Bob Pockrass shared the expected release date of the 2026 NASCAR rules package on X. The day, as per Pockrass, is November 14, less than two weeks from this year’s championship race at Phoenix, which is scheduled for November 2.That’s also when Chevrolet will release its new body for the 2026 season. As things stand, the Chevy Camaro, which went out of production in 2023, has been representing the bowtie brand for most of the NextGen era.NASCAR is all set to replace the Camaro altogether. Pockrass wrote in his post,“The 2026 rules package comes out Nov. 14 so would expect new Chevy body to be announced by then (probably closer to then than to now). Not expecting a Cadillac.”As announced by NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, Elton Sawyer, on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Tuesday morning, a new Chevrolet body has been tested and approved for the upcoming season. However, neither Sawyer nor Chevrolet has revealed what model it is going to be.“We started working back with the folks there at GM probably over a year or so ago now,” Sawyer said. “Then they started submitting the body parts, and then they go to a wind tunnel test where all the OEMs, our original equipment manufacturers, are there and watch how that test unfolds at the wind tunnel. So all the boxes have been checked and looking forward to seeing the new Chevrolet when we get to Daytona in 2026”Furthermore, the Cup car is expected to get a boost in horsepower at road courses and oval tracks shorter than 1.5 miles in length in 2026. NASCAR president Steve O'Donnell revealed this news on this week’s episode of the Dale Jr. Download.Joe Gibbs Racing newcomer reacts to NASCAR’s 2026 horsepower shiftChase Briscoe, driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry, reacted to NASCAR’s decision to crank up the horsepower on the Cup car from 670 to 750 on select tracks. Although many argue that a mere 80 HP increase won’t make that much of a difference, Briscoe said that it will put things back in the driver’s hands.“It’ll be interesting to see what 750 feels like versus 670, 680, whatever we’re at now,” Briscoe said in a statement. “I’m sure there’ll be a little bit of a difference, but I don’t know because I haven’t ran it yet.”“It’ll definitely be interesting. I’m definitely looking forward to doing it at some of these really worn-out racetracks, like in Iowa. I saw Darlington was even on the list, which that’s exciting. It’ll be fun just to kind of get out there. It’ll really kind of reset the field, I think,” he added.For now, all eyes are set on Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which will host the inaugural race of the Round of 8. Named South Point 400, the 267-lap event will be televised on USA (5:30 pm ET) with live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.