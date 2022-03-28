Where is Bubba Wallace Jr. on NASCAR Cup Series table after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas?

Bubba Wallace Jr. had another rough weekend at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix that left him in critical condition on the NASCAR Cup Series points table.

Driving the No. 23 Toyota Camry, Bubba Wallace Jr. lost a wheel after a lug nut fell off on lap 45 and from there he could not return.

After an unfortunate finish, Wallace Jr. fell from 13th to 20th position in the latest release of the Cup Series points table. He gained just two points from Sunday’s race and has a total of 122 points, with zero wins and one top-five.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Caution for debris ... a wheel is off the car of Bubba Wallace ... likely a four-race suspension to crew chief, tire changer and jackman if determined as an improperly installed wheel. Caution for debris ... a wheel is off the car of Bubba Wallace ... likely a four-race suspension to crew chief, tire changer and jackman if determined as an improperly installed wheel. That's not good ... That's not good ... 👀 twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… https://t.co/Q01oVfEVVJ

He was alone at the time of the incident, so no other cars were impacted by the wheel. On Twitter, he jokingly described his day at the Circuit of the Americas, stating that:

“All ya can do is laugh. Ha”

Meanwhile, Ross Chastain won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, the sixth race of the season and the first of his Cup Series career.

The first road course of the 2022 season featured the debut of the Next Gen cars and 23 lead changes among 10 drivers. Trackhouse Racing Team driver Daniel Suarez and Joe Gibbs Racing team driver Denny Hamlin won Stage 1 and Stage 2, respectively.

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s performance in the past Cup Series races of 2022 season

Bubba Wallace Jr. has grown to be one of the most beloved drivers in NASCAR. He started the 2022 season in good form with a second-place finish in the season-opener at the Daytona 500 and had fans excited for more successful races to come.

In the past four races, including the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Wallace, however, did not record another top-10 finish. As a result, he has been dropping consistently on the points table.

Apart from Daytona 500, his second-best performance of the season came at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In Atlanta, Wallace showed some determination at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 and finished in 13th place.

