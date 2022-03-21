Where is Bubba Wallace Jr. on the NASCAR Cup Series table after the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Speedway?

23XI Racing's driver of Toyota #23, Bubba Wallace Jr., is slowly matching his expected level following a top-15 finish in the recently concluded Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The top-15 finish came after three disappointing races in the West Swing.

The event was fully packed considering it was the first race in Atlanta since the 2022 season began in February. Bubba Wallace Jr. was prepared not to let his fans down for the fourth time.

Following a 10th caution, Wallace Jr. and William Byron were at the front in the restart with 19 laps remaining. With 18 laps to go, the 11th caution was called but the two still maintained the lead.

With 13 laps to go, Byron and Wallace Jr. were fighting for the lead. The latter managed to overpower Byron by taking the lead with 11 laps remaining before Blaney came into the picture, pushing him to the outside line.

On Twitter, NASCAR updated the wreck of Bubba Wallace Jr. stating:

“Blaney and Bubba! Bumping hard up front!”

NASCAR @NASCAR Blaney and Bubba!



Bumping hard up front! Blaney and Bubba!Bumping hard up front! https://t.co/Dsa8GzYYib

He couldn’t hold the lead for long, however, as Byron cleared him in the inside lane before the race took another shape and began moving in a single file. With a few laps to close the race, Wallace Jr. was running in the top five before he was involved in a late wreck, pulling him back to finish 13th.

Wallace Jr. did not like how his race ended and took to his Twitter handle to write:

“Damn. Shitty ending. P1 on the hardest hit list.. Shout out to the GA peeps in the infield telling me not to come back.. See you in July darfs”

Bubba Wallace @BubbaWallace Damn.



Shitty ending🤷🏾‍♂️



P1 on the hardest hit list..



Shout out to the GA peeps in the infield telling me not to come back..



See you in July darfs Damn.Shitty ending🤷🏾‍♂️P1 on the hardest hit list..Shout out to the GA peeps in the infield telling me not to come back..See you in July darfs

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s performance has dropped compared to previous NASCAR Cup Series

Though he dropped from the top-10 in the table standings, Bubba Wallace Jr. displayed one of the best performances compared to the last three races. Currently, Wallace Jr. stands in 18th position with 120 points, 0 wins, and one top-five finish.

Initially, he was standing at position 17th with 93 points behind Austin Dillon. He currently stands behind rookie driver Austin Cindric, who is one point ahead of him.

The only black driver on the grid, he began the season in fourth place in the standings with 47 points. After the Wise Power 400 in Fontana, California, Wallace Jr. added 18 points, coming in 9th place with 65 points. He went ahead and maintained the position, earning 13 points, and has been dropping race after race.

Wallace Jr. began the race at the P19 following NASCAR’s rulebook that was used to determine the starting line-up. The Talladega driver took advantage of the revamped racing surface and did not release the accelerator for long.

Edited by Anurag C