Where is Bubba Wallace Jr. on NASCAR Cup Series table after Ruoff Mortgage 500?

Bubba Wallace Jr. has grown to be one of the biggest and most loved drivers in NASCAR. The 23XI driver of Toyota #23 began the season in the right corner, finishing as runners-up in the Daytona 500. This gave his fans hope of enhancement in future races.

In the past three races, including Ruoff Mortgage, which is now under our belt, Bubba Wallace Jr., however, has not recorded another top-ten finish. As a result, Wallace has been dropping by a huge margin on the NASCAR Cup Series table..

During the race, when Wallace Jr. was asked about the update, he stated that it was loose.

Jordan Bianchi @Jordan_Bianchi "I am trying to stay f***ing calm, but I am f***ing over it. ... F***ing terrible."

Replying to the tweet, fans did not take it lightly with his performance. They compared him to Kurt Busch, with one fan stating that:

“He’s ahead of Kurt in the points currently, and Kurt is 17th today. Not exactly lighting the world on fire himself.”

Another stated that:

“Bubba is great — GREAT — on plate tracks. But, he’s going to week by week look like a liability compared to Kurt on the others.”

Following the completion of Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Speedway, Wallace was standing at 9th place in the points table with 78 points, 0 wins and one top-ten finish. After Ruoff Mortgage 500, his position at the table point curve has taken a steep lane fall from the 9th position to 17th place with 93 points, adding only 15 points at the Phoenix Raceway.

During the qualifying race, he was among the 26 drivers who didn’t qualify to the second round after finishing in the 27th position. Starting at P27, the #23 struggled to come to the front and he ran outside the top ten for the entire 312-lap race, eventually posting another disappointing finish of 22nd.

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s performance in past four 2022 Cup Series season races

Following a successful 2021 season where he won his first NASCAR Cup Series race, Bubba Wallace Jr. opened 2022 with a stunning performance, posting a 2nd place finish in his first race of the season, the Daytona 500.

After the Daytona, his next race was in Fontana. Things, however, got messy after he was involved in a crash, thus eliminating him from a winning position. Despite the wreck, he finished in 19th place.

The 23XI Racing driver began the race without one of his car chiefs in Las Vegas, following a penalty that was attracted by a failed inspection twice ahead of the qualifying race. With only four races now under our belt, and we still have more races for the season, there is enough room for improvement for the 23XI Racing driver.

Edited by Anurag C