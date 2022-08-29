Where is Bubba Wallace Jr.'s shop?

Bubba Wallace Jr. has always been one of the most popular figures on and off track in the NASCAR fraternity. The 28-year-old is the sole African-American man to race in the Cup Series, the highest echelon of stock car racing in the world. Ever since his debut in the sport at the highest level, Wallace Jr. has managed to become a mascot for a newer, younger audience tuning in to watch stock car racing.

The Mobile, Alabama native's fiery performances in the junior categories of NASCAR such as the Camping World Truck Series as well as the Xfinity Series meant he shot into the limelight in his Cup Series career. The 2020 season saw Wallace Jr. embrace his emotional self and talk openly about depression and anxiety while continuously working towards making the sport a more welcoming place for people of all ethnicities and genders.

His activism against the Confederate flag as well as the need for more inclusion and equality in the sport has been well received by the sport as well as the world over. One of the major reasons for his rise to fame was also the Netflix docuseries Race: Bubba Wallace, which showcased his actions and journey as a racing driver.

Since he has such a huge cultural impact inside and outside the sport, his switch to 23XI Racing was a match made in heaven as the team also likes to break the age-old mold in NASCAR and embrace a fresh, new approach to racing. This has made Wallace Jr. an extremely popular driver with a lot of fan support.

To acknowledge this support from all over the world, Bubba Wallace Jr. has set up a merchandise store under the name Bubba Wallace Speed Shop. Although there are no physical stores at the moment, the store is live online at bubbaspeedshop.com to allow fans to purchase various types of memorabilia from the driver himself. The 23XI Racing Shop and the NASCAR shop also sell Wallace Jr. merchandise at 23xifanshop.com and store.nascar.com respectively.

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s performance in Coke Zero Sugar 400

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. finished in a respectable 11th position at the end of the 400-mile-long Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

The final race of the regular NASCAR Cup Series season saw lengthy rain delays, with numerous drivers complaining about the governing body's decision-making while the field raced during damp conditions on the track.

Edited by Anurag C