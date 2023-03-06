Where did Chase Elliott’s replacement finish in the Pennzoil 400 race?

Due to the injury Chase Elliott sustained last Friday, Josh Berry started as the fourth driver for Hendrick Motorsports in Las Vegas, making his third cup series start.

The substitute driver had modest expectations heading into the race as he hoped to finish on the lead lap. Hendrick Motorsports' regular drivers swept the podium on Sunday, while Berry finished 2 laps down in 29th position.

Josh Berry praised his team in a post-race interview:

"It’s all about the team. It’s a great pitcrew. Thinking of Chase Elliott back home. Wish he was out here with us. He's a great driver, great team-mate. Wish he was out here."

Berry started the race in the 32nd position after an unimpressive qualifying session. Starting the race from the rear end of the grid, the #24 driver had lots to do on Sunday.

Josh Berry @joshberry Well today was still a lot of fun. We got going pretty good by the end of the second stage and were headed towards a solid day. Unfortunately, had a bit of an issue towards the end that slowed us down pretty good. All in all, learned a lot and it was a great experience. Well today was still a lot of fun. We got going pretty good by the end of the second stage and were headed towards a solid day. Unfortunately, had a bit of an issue towards the end that slowed us down pretty good. All in all, learned a lot and it was a great experience.

The race proved to be a caution-free event, with most drivers keeping their noses clean. Berry was lapped on lap 62, unable to make a free pass as there was no caution. He also missed a free pass at the end of the first stage by one position. The second stage also went caution-free, making life harder for the Tennessee native.

Chase Elliott @chaseelliott



Let’s give In all seriousness, the support I’ve received over the last couple of days is far greater than I deserve. I want to thank everyone who has lended it over in any form!Let’s give @joshberry and the @NAPARacing team some love today! #di9 In all seriousness, the support I’ve received over the last couple of days is far greater than I deserve. I want to thank everyone who has lended it over in any form! Let’s give @joshberry and the @NAPARacing team some love today! #di9

Berry also brushed the walls in the latter stages of the race. The #9 car suffered from throttle issues, further compounding his misery. However, the 32-year-old kept his head down and managed to finish the race.

He added:

"I feel like that really kind of hurt me at the end. I felt like I was starting to make some progress. I don’t know whatever happened that was there, just got throwing me off."

Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports, was content with Berry's efforts as he said:

"Josh did an amazing job for us, given the circumstances, given the fact that he’s not ever been in one of these Next Gen cars before. Really, really happy with what he did for us today."

Chase Elliott out indefinitely after surgery

Chase Elliott fractured his left leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado last week. Elliott underwent a three-hour surgery on Friday and is reported to be recovering well. He was released from the hospital on Sunday.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Rick Hendrick spoke with @The_ChrisMyers and said Chase Elliott's spirits are good. He is home from the hospital. Chase will begin physical therapy Monday after a three-hour surgery for a fractured tibia. Rick Hendrick spoke with @The_ChrisMyers and said Chase Elliott's spirits are good. He is home from the hospital. Chase will begin physical therapy Monday after a three-hour surgery for a fractured tibia. https://t.co/iQER48eNbY

In a press conference, Jeff Andrews revealed there was no timeline for Elliott's recovery. He added:

"We would expect this obviously to be several weeks. But beyond that, I don’t have a timeline to offer for you. We will obviously work with Chase and his doctors in the future to help determine that."

Josh Berry was substituted for Chase Elliott in the Las Vegas race, but the team hasn't made any announcements for the next race at the Phoenix Raceway on March 12.

