Where did Christopher Bell finish at Thursday’s Chili Bowl Nationals? Full results and leaderboard explored

NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Christopher Bell took part in the fourth night of preliminary racing at the 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals, which was completed on Thursday, January 16, at the Tulsa Expo Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with more than 90 entries. The Chili Bowl is known as the “biggest Midget race of the year”

Driving the #71W entry, Christopher Bell started fourth and finished third in the Chili Bowl preliminary feature on Thursday night. He competed against Tanner Thorson and Ryan Bernal in the closing laps for the win but couldn’t hold off the charge of Thorson.

2022 Chili Bowl Nationals winner Tanner Thorson, driving the #88 entry, won Thursday’s Chili Bowl preliminary feature. With the win, Thorson locked his spot in Saturday’s main event at the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Thorson emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Bell with five laps to go and then held off the charge of Bell and Ryan Bernal to cross the finish line in P1.

Ryan Bernal, who started from fifth place, used a late-race restart to work his way by Christopher Bell to finish runner-up and earned a lock-in spot into Saturday’s A-Main in the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell finished third, followed by Matt Westfall, and Jacob Denney in the top five. Frank Flud, Kyle Spence, Shane Cottle, Brody Fuson, and Brady Bacon completed the top 10.

Tanner Thorson and Ryan Bernal joined 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, Shane Golobic, Landon Brooks, Brenham Crouch, Emerson Axsom, and Daison Pursley as drivers who advanced to Saturday's Chili Bowl main event.

Where did Christopher Bell and other dirt midget drivers finish at Tulsa? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night in the 2025 Chili Bowl:

#88 - Tanner Thorson [1] #87W - Ryan Bernal [5] #71W - Christopher Bell [4] #54 - Matt Westfall [8] #67W - Jacob Denney [11] #81F - Frank Flud [13] #9U - Kyle Spence [10] #7M - Shane Cottle [7] #51F - Brody Fuson [21] #21H - Brady Bacon [20] #89X - Chris Windom [15] #77D - Dalten Gabbard [23] #2D - Matt Sherrell [9] #91 - Jeff Stasa [22] #1S - Spencer Bayston [18] #3P - Drake Edwards [17] #19M - Ethan Mitchell [14] #41P - Parker Jones [6] #15D - Andrew Deal [19] #938 - Bradley Fezard [12] #45B - Bradley Cox [24] #55V - CJ Leary [3] #5 - Karter Sarff [2] #21X - Casey Shuman [16]

The fifth round of the Chili Bowl Nationals, the Hard Rock Casino Tulsa Qualifying Night, will take place on Friday, January 17, at 5 pm ET on FloRacing.

