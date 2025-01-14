Where did Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson finish at Chili Bowl Nationals Race of Champions? Full results and leaderboard explored

NASCAR Cup Series stars Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson took part in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions to kick off the Chili Bowl Nationals week on Monday (January 13). The event was held ahead of the first preliminary feature of the week at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Driving the #71W entry, Christopher Bell won the 2025 Race of Champions on his return to the Chili Bowl Nationals on Monday night. Bell dominated the race, leading all 25 laps from the pole and then holding off Daison Pursley on the final lap to take the checkered flag. Whereas 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson started seventh and finished seventh in that event.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Chili Bowl Nationals Race of Champions victory was the third of Bell’s career, previously winning it in 2020 and 2021.

Christopher Bell, who returned to the Chili Bowl for the first time since 2022, said (via Sports Illustrated):

“I freaking love this place, man. It is the greatest. I’m just glad I get to be here with all you great race fans. This is just so much fun. So fun to be able to come back and run these dirt cars.”

Meanwhile, Daison Pursley finished runner-up, followed by 2022 Chili Bowl winner Tanner Thorson, Justin Grant, and Cannon McIntosh in the top five. Michael Kofoid, Kyle Larson, Corey Day (Hendrick Motorsports’ development driver), Spencer Bayston, and Tyler Courtney completed the top 10.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet also competed in the event and racked up an 18th-place finish in a 19-driver field.

Where did Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and other dirt midget drivers finish in Race of Champions? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals Race of Champions at the SageNet Center:

#71W - Christopher Bell [1] #86 - Daison Pursley [3] #88 - Tanner Thorson [4] #87 - Justin Grant [10] #71K - Cannon McIntosh [6] #71 - Michael Kofoid [9] #1K - Kyle Larson [7] #41 - Corey Day [5] #1S - Spencer Bayston [11] #23C - Tyler Courtney [12] #67 - Ryan Timms [16] #21H - Brady Bacon [13] #1 - Sammy Swindell [17] #19R - Ricky Thornton Jr [15] #4P - Kody Swanson [14] #57 - Kaylee Bryson [19] 39 - Logan Seavey [2] #3T - Brad Sweet [8] #98 - Tanner Carrick [18]

The second night of the Chili Bowl will be held on Tuesday (January 14) at 5 pm ET, and Coach Joe Gibbs’ grandson Ty Gibbs will feature in that event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback