Where did Dale Earnhardt Jr finish in the CARS Tour at North Wilkesboro?

Dale Earnhardt Jr raced in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour at North Wilkesboro Speedway once again. North Wilkesboro Speedway hosted a pair of late model races on Wednesday (May 17) night to start NASCAR All-Star Week at the historic racing circuit.

On Wednesday, the Late Model Stock race included Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, and Chase Briscoe. Chase Elliott, William Byron, Noah Gragson, and sports car standout Jordan Taylor all raced in any of the other two races on Wednesday.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. @DaleJr We’re back at North Wilkesboro. 🤩 I appreciate everything @SunDrop has done for me over the years and for hearing me out last year. It's special to work with a company that is authentic to who I am. We’re back at North Wilkesboro. 🤩 I appreciate everything @SunDrop has done for me over the years and for hearing me out last year. It's special to work with a company that is authentic to who I am. https://t.co/PJPWZIRzYQ

Earnhardt Jr ended the race in 16th place. But he said that even without visiting Victory Lane on Wednesday, he felt like a winner. Dale Earnhardt said:

“I had a blast driving the car and racing everybody, It’s awesome to be part of the All-Star week. The All-Star race is a big moment for the Cup Series and their season. And for the CARS Tour, to be a part of this, this week — it puts us on a big stage.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr has joined forces with three other major NASCAR players — Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks — to purchase the CARS Tour to preserve the health of short-track, grassroots racing.

Carson Kvapil and Dale Earnhardt Jr of JR Motorsports made North Wilkesboro Speedway green with envy last year, finishing first and third in the inaugural Window World 125 for CARS Racing Tour Late Model Stock Cars.

Dale Earnhardt Jr on the Ross Chastain-Kyle Larson debacle

Rivalries and heated clashes on the track are nothing new in NASCAR. It's part of what keeps spectators and drivers interested in the sport. The recent collision between Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson at Darlington Raceway during the Goodyear 400 has stirred controversy and highlighted issues about racing etiquette.

CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour - Window World 125

As emotions increase, one of NASCAR's most prominent personalities, Dale Earnhardt Jr, has expressed his views on the subject, shocking many by ignoring Hendrick Motorsports team owner Rick Hendrick's warning to Chastain.

He said:

"If I was Rick, I would have more than likely said the same thing. But my whole habit as a man is that I’m gonna look at some even more difficult situations, some of the tougher worse situations, and try to find the positive in it, what’s good about this, right?”

Dale Earnhardt Jr went on, admitting the incident's possible bad sides but also emphasizing its potential beneficial influence on the sport. He stated that the controversy and intrigue produced by Chastain and Larson's confrontation might improve viewership and interest in forthcoming races.

Poll : 0 votes