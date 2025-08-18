Where did Dale Earnhardt Jr. finish in his iconic #8 Budweiser in the CARS Tour race at Anderson Motor Speedway?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. returned to racing on Saturday night as the former NASCAR Cup Series driver experienced an eventful race at the Anderson Motor Speedway. Despite starting from 22nd, Earnhardt Jr. finished his race in 10th place, as Landen Lewis claimed the race victory.

Earnhardt Jr., who long retired from the NASCAR Cup Series, often takes time to race in the Xfinity Series. However, he also shares interest in the Late Model Stock Cars category, as he jumped on his iconic #8 Budweiser "baseball car" to compete at the CARS Tour racing.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer started his race from 22nd place after an underwhelming qualifying outing. Despite such a lowly start, the former NASCAR Cup Series driver closed the gap to the leaders and reached the top 10 within the first half of the race.

However, he faced a spin-off in turn four with 73 laps remaining. This resulted in him losing multiple places, but in the end, he charged back at drivers before ultimately settling for a tenth-place finish. Landen Lewis picked up the race victory ahead of Landon Huffman.

Jared Fryar finished the race in third place, while Chase Burrow and Connor Hall wrapped up the top five. Mini Tyrrell and Tristan McKee came home in sixth and seventh places, as Kade Brown, Parker Eatmon, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished in the top ten.

Luke Baldwin claimed the victory in the Pro Late Models category, as he crossed the finish line ahead of Isaac Kitzmiller. Seth Christensen came home in third, ahead of Ben Maier and Tyler Reif. Dylan Garner. Brandon Lopez, Trey Burke, Ashton Higgins, and Jade Avedisian wrapped up the Top 10.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s racing career in a nutshell

Dale Earnhardt Jr., the son of late NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt, has been racing in NASCAR for nearly three decades. He raced in the Cup Series for 19 years, while in the Xfinity Series for 28. Besides this, he also participated in the CARS Late Models and multiple other racing series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, drives through the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Source: Getty

In the Cup, Earnhardt Jr. has 631 races under his belt, where he picked up 28 wins, 15 poles, and 260 Top 10s. He debuted in 1999 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the 2017 Ford EcoBoost 400 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway was his final race in this category.

Earnhardt Jr. picked up his first win in the Cup in 2000, the DirectTV 500 at Texas, while the 2015 Quicken Loans Race for Heroes 500 was his final victory in this series. He raced 147 times in the Xfinity Series, where he claimed 24 wins, with 10 poles and 96 Top 10s.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. made his debut in 1996 and last raced in this category in 2024. He is a two-time Xfinity Series (formerly known as the Busch Series) champion after having won in 1998 and 1999.

