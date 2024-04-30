“Where do I sign up?”: NASCAR fans react as Tony Stewart reminisces decades-old double duty while hinting at surprise for his followers

NASCAR fanbase poured in their reactions after Tony Stewart resurrected the memories of his decades-old double duty, wherein he competed at two races on the same day, May 27, 2001. Firstly, Stewart ran at the Indy 500, claiming the sixth place finish, followed by his Cup Series run for Joe Gibbs Racing, where he sealed the podium finish in P3.

Pursuing a double duty is one of the most difficult things to accomplish as a motorsports driver. Immediately after wrapping up the Indy 500, the driver has to rush to Eagle Creek, Indianapolis International Airport, and take a flight to Concord Regional Airport. From there, they are taken straight to the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 in a helicopter that lands at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

While reminiscing his "crazy" days, Tony Stewart unveiled a teaser, wherein fans can create unforgettable memories at the upcoming Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 (via X):

"The month of May sure does bring back some great memories. Man, we were a little crazy back then. Thanks to my friends at @AdvanceAuto, we’re going to help a couple of fans make their own memories this May. Stay tuned," wrote Stewart.

Witnessing the 3x Cup Series champion's teaser, the reactions started pouring in as a fan expressed their eagerness for a probable fan's double duty, where they can savor both races, and asked to sign up:

One fan went down memory lane and commented:

This fan remembered Tony Stewart's helicopter landing and wrote:

One fan expressed his memories of seeing Stewart running double duty and expressed his desire to see the Indy 500 one day, adding:

This fan took a jibe at the NextGen cars by citing Stewart's Pontiac as "REAL". They wrote:

One fan was thrilled by the teaser and commented:

Tony Stewart weighs in on his "really proud" decades-old double-duty run

To date, only four drivers have attempted to tame their double-duty run at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The list includes Robby Gordon, John Andretti, Kurt Busch, and Tony Stewart.

However, among them, Stewart is the only driver until now to have completed the combined 1100 miles of high-octane action on the same day. Gordon tried a whopping five times but could never complete 1100 miles on the same day.

Andretti found himself as the victim of an engine failure at Charlotte, ending his run after nearly completing half of the 400-lap race. The most recent example is Kurt Busch, who also succumbed to an engine failure on his double duty.

After successfully covering 1100 miles on the same day, Tony Stewart unfurled his "content" feeling, saying (via Autoweek):

"(Having) completed all 1,100 miles of Double Duty is something I’m really proud of. It makes for a very, very long day. When you’re done with the 600, after running Indy and the flight and helicopter rides and police escorts and all that during the day, you’re very, very content to lay your head on a pillow. And even when you do that, it still feels like it’s not stopped moving yet.”