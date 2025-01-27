Where did Kevin Harvick finish at CARS Tour West event at Kern Raceway? Full results and leaderboard explored

2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick took part in the first race of the 2025 CARS Tour West Super Late Model season at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway on Saturday, January 25, with 17 entries.

Driving the #29H entry for Rackley WAR, Kevin Harvick was in contention to win but couldn’t hold off the charge of his teammate Dawson Sutton and ended up finishing second in the 125 laps of the super late model main event.

Harvick grabbed the lead for the first time on lap 23 and maintained the top spot until a caution on lap 92 of 125. Afterwards, Sutton on the restart took control of the race and led the rest of the laps to win the 2025 CARS Tour West season opener.

Sutton, who started on pole, crossed the finish line 0.520 seconds ahead of Harvick to take the checkered flag.

After the race, Harvick didn’t take credit for teaching Sutton and thanked everyone who supported his return to late model racing.

“I haven’t taught him much. He’s pretty on it. I just want to say thank you to everyone for coming out. These cars are really fun to drive.” I’ve got to thank HendrickCars.com and Rick Hendrick for coming on board. Curtis Sutton and everybody from the Rackley WAR team, Willie Allen, Hunt Brothers Pizza, everybody on this car is such a big part of it.” the former #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford NASCAR Cup Series driver said. (via tobychristie.com)

Meanwhile, former NASCAR Cup Series driver Harvick finished runner-up, followed by Derek Thorn, Jace Hansen, and Vito Cancilla in the top five. Austin Herzog, Evan Goetz, John Moore, Jim Wulfenstein, and Holly Clark completed the top 10.

Where did Kevin Harvick and other super late model drivers finish at Kern? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the CARS Tour West Super Late Model event at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway:

#26 - Dawson Sutton #29H - Kevin Harvick #8 - Derek Thorn #08 - Jace Hansen #V5 - Vito Cancilla #11 - Austin Herzog #22G - Evan Goetz #27 - John Moore #12 - Jim Wulfenstein #17 - Holly Clark #16 - Jacob Gomes #24 - Scott Sanchez #98 - Blaine Rocha #33 - Cale Kanke #22 - Buddy Shepherd #23 - Dan Holtz #29Z - Dylan Zampa

The second race of the 2025 CARS Tour West series will return to Havasu Speedway on February 8.

