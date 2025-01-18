Where did Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finish at Friday's Chili Bowl Nationals? Full results and leaderboard explored

Two NASCAR Cup Series drivers, Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., took part in the fifth and final night of preliminary racing at the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals, which was completed on Friday, January 17, at the Tulsa Expo Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with more than 100 entries.

Driving the #86X entry, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. started 15th and finished eighth in the Chili Bowl preliminary feature on Friday night. Whereas Kyle Busch finished 7th in the qualifier in the 10-car field and failed to advance to the A-Main. Kyle Busch, who made his Chili Bowl debut, needed to finish 4th or better to advance to the A Main.

Two-time defending Chili Bowl Nationals winner Logan Seavey, driving the #39 entry, won Friday’s Chili Bowl preliminary feature. With the win, Seavey locked his spot in Saturday’s main event at the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Seavey emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Gavin Miller with four laps to go and then held off the rest of the field to claim his fourth Chili Bowl preliminary night win and his third straight Friday night victory. He crossed the finish line 0.221 seconds ahead of Miller to take the checkered flag.

Gavin Miller finished second to earn a lock-in spot into Saturday’s A-Main in the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Meanwhile, Tyler Courtney, Daryn Pittman, and Justin Grant are in the top five. Tyler Edwards, Michael Faccinto, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Sam Johnson, and Andrew Felker completed the top 10.

Logan Seavey and Gavin Miller joined 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, Shane Golobic, Landon Brooks, Brenham Crouch, Emerson Axsom, Daison Pursley, Tanner Thorson, and Ryan Bernal as drivers who advanced to Saturday’s Chili Bowl main event.

Where did Kyle Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and other dirt midget drivers finish at Tulsa? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the Hard Rock Casino Tulsa Qualifying Night in the 2025 Chili Bowl:

#39 - Logan Seavey #97 - Gavin Miller #23C - Tyler Courtney #21 - Daryn Pittman #87 - Justin Grant #56E - Tyler Edwards #5U - Michael Faccinto #86X - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #72J - Sam Johnson #11A - Andrew Felker #14J - TJ Smith #19A - Hayden Reinbold #57A - Daniel Robinson #31B - Dominic Gorden #67 - Ryan Timms #54Z - Michael Pickens #63F - Frankie Guerrini #40M - Chase McDermand #48H - Wout Hoffmans #8W - Kaleb Montgomery #7P - Jason McDougal #2P - Cameron La Rose #45V - Cole Vanderheiden #16R - Kyle Jones

The Championship Feature Events of the Chili Bowl Nationals will take place on Saturday, January 18, at 5 pm ET on FloRacing.

