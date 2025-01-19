  • home icon
Where did Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell finish at Chili Bowl Nationals A-Main? Full results and leaderboard explored

By Yash Soni
Modified Jan 19, 2025 12:05 GMT
Kyle Larson (L) and Christopher Bell (R) (Source: Getty Images)

Two NASCAR Cup Series stars, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, advanced in the finale of the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals, the biggest dirt midget event of the season, on Saturday, January 18, at the Tulsa Expo Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Driving the #1K Silva Motorsports, Kyle Larson survived two crashes to go wire-to-wire to clinch the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals title. Larson once again proved why he is known as one of the best and most versatile drivers in motorsport as he dominated the race, leading all 40 laps from pole to win his third Golden Driller trophy. Whereas his Cup Series competitor Christopher Bell finished tenth.

Despite being involved in two incidents through the 40-lap feature event, Kyle Larson never lost the lead and held off Daison Pursley in the closing laps. He crossed the finish line 0.365 seconds ahead of Pursley to take the checkered flag.

Reflecting on his third Chili Bowl win, Larson said (via tobychristie.com):

“Yeah, it was just a very difficult racetrack to run the line that I was running. It comes with a lot of reward with the risk that you’re taking. When Grant ran over Crouch, I had nowhere to go. I ran over him, and stalled, and when I landed, I’m like, ‘Please re-fire,’ and it refired. And so, yeah, we got a couple of lucky breaks there, but a good race car.”

With his third Golden Drillers victory, Kyle Larson joined the elite list of drivers, including Bell, Kevin Swindell, and Sammy Swindell, who have won three or more “Super Bowl of midget racing”.

Daison Pursley earned a career-best finish of P2, followed by Shane Golobic, Ryan Bernal, and Landon Brooks in the top five. Buddy Kofoid, Logan Seavey, Gavin Miller, Emerson Asxom, and Christopher Bell completed the top 10.

Where did Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, and other dirt midget drivers finish at 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the Chili Bowl Nationals from the A-Main:

  1. #1K - Kyle Larson
  2. #86 - Daison Pursley
  3. #17W - Shane Golobic
  4. #87W - Ryan Bernal
  5. #57W - Landon Brooks
  6. #71 - Buddy Kofoid
  7. #39 - Logan Seavey
  8. #97 - Gavin Miller
  9. #68K - Emerson Asxom
  10. #71W - Christopher Bell
  11. #41 - Corey Day
  12. #29S - Hank Davis
  13. #29 - Tim Buckwalter
  14. #71K - Cannon McIntosh
  15. #23C - Tyler Courtney
  16. #81F - Frank Flud
  17. #67W - Jacob Denney
  18. #87 - Justin Grant
  19. #1C - Brenham Crouch
  20. #26 - Corbin Rueschenberg
  21. #56E - Tyler Edwards
  22. #97K - Kale Drake
  23. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  24. #8J - Jonathan Beason

