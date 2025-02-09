Where did Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell finish at World of Outlaws feature at Volusia Speedway Park? Full results and leaderboard explored

NASCAR Cup Series star drivers Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell took part in the World of Outlaws DIRTcar Nationals finale at Volusia Speedway Park on Saturday (February 8), 2025.

Driving the #57 sprint car for Silva Motorsports, Kyle Larson was unstoppable as he won World of Outlaws DIRTcar Nationals sprint car finale and his first Big Gator title on Saturday night. Whereas his Cup Series competitor Christopher Bell couldn’t advance to the main event after finishing 13th in the C-Main.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Larson emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from David Gravel on Lap 5 of 30 and never looked back to win the DIRTcar Nationals finale. With the win, he grabbed prize money of $20,000 and the Big Gator trophy.

Kyle Larson led 26 laps and crossed the finish line 0.688 seconds ahead of Logan Schuchart on the final lap to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Logan Schuchart finished runner-up, followed by David Gravel, Carson Macedo, and Tyler Courtney in the top five. Ryan Timms, Donny Schatz, Michael Kofoid, Parker Price Miller, and Justin Peck completed the top 10.

Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet also competed in the event and racked up a 14th-place finish in a 27-driver field.

Where did Kyle Larson and other sprint car drivers finish at Volusia Speedway Park? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series at Volusia Speedway Park:

#57 - Kyle Larson [4] #1S - Logan Schuchart [5] #2 - David Gravel [2] #41 - Carson Macedo [10] #7BC - Tyler Courtney [1] #10 - Ryan Timms [19] #15 - Donny Schatz [12] #83 - Michael Kofoid [6] #71 - Parker Price Miller [8] #26 - Justin Peck [11] #3Z - Brock Zearfoss [9] #24D - Danny Sams III [16] #48 - Danny Dietrich [20] #49 - Brad Sweet [14] #21 - Brian Brown [7] #18 - Giovanni Scelzi [25] #1A - Jacob Allen [17] #88 - Austin McCarl [24] #5 - Brenham Crouch [15] #17 - Sheldon Haudenschild [18] #7S - Chris Windom [23] #6 - Zach Hampton [26] #23 - Garet Williamson [21] #55 - Hunter Schuerenberg [27] #39M - Anthony Macri [13] #28 - Conner Morrell [22] #17B - Bill Balog [3]

World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series drivers will return after three weeks off at Volusia Speedway Park for the Bike Week Jamboree on March 2, 2025.

