Where did Kyle Larson finish in the 3rd round of 2024 Wild West Shootout? Exploring the full results

The third round of the 2024 Wild West Shootout at Vado Speedway Park did not go as well for Kyle Larson as he would want to be.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion finished last in the final standings of the 18th running of the Rio Grande Waste Systems Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts on Wednesday (January 10).

The race turned out to be a disappointing one for Kyle Larson as he made an early exit on 10 of the 30 laps with an apparent right-rear shock failure. He finished 26th behind the rear of the field.

Bobby Pierce won the third night of the Wild West Shootout after leading 29 of the 30 laps and keeping hometown driver Garrett Alberson behind. Pierce received $11,000 for his efforts.

Garrett Alberson finished runner-up, followed by Shannon Babb, Dustin Sorensen, and Preston Luckman in the top-five.

Where did Kyle Larson and other dirt late model drivers finish Wild West Shootout? Complete race results

Here are the final results for the third night for the 2024 Wild West Shootout at New Mexico's Vado Speedway Park:

#32 - Bobby Pierce [2] #58 - Garrett Alberson [5] #18B - Shannon Babb [3] #19 - Dustin Sorensen [4] #77 - Preston Luckman [7] #15 - Justin Duty [11] #97 - Cade Dillard [9] #1 - Tyler Erb [19] #7T - Drake Troutman [1] #73 - Rodney Sanders [8] #14S - Collen Winebarger [10] #49 - Jake Timm [23] #7 - Ricky Weiss [21] #28M - Sam Mars [22] #15S - Clayton Stuckey [12] #1R - BJ Robinson [16] #25 - Mikey Kile [14] #11 - Jon Kirby [15] #86 - Kyle Beard [24] #157 - Mike Marlar [13] #14M - Morgan Bagley [18] #13 - Bricen James [20] #2 - Tyler Stevens [17] #6 - Kyle Larson [6]

The 18th edition of Rio Grande Waste Systems Wild West Shootout was started on Saturday (Jan. 6) and will conclude on Sunday (Jan. 14) at Vado Speedway Park.