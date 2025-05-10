Where did Kyle Larson finish at High Limit Racing event at Lakeside Speedway? Full results and leaderboard explored

Ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, Kyle Larson, who is widely considered a very versatile racer took part in the High Limit Racing Series’ Hasty Bake Kansas City Clash at Lakeside Speedway on Friday, May 9.

Ad

Driving the #57 sprint car for Silva Motorsports, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson started from the fifth position and finished 24th on Friday night at Lakeside.

Kyle Larson’s day ended early as he was involved in a crash that knocked him out of race and several other drivers who involved in this wreck are Kerry Madsen and Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Rico Abreu secured consecutive win of the 2025 High Limit Racing season. He emerged victorious after leading the final 20 of 30 laps and held off the challenge of Tyler Courtney to cross the finish line in P1. Abreu crossed the finish line by impressive margin ahead of Courtney to take home a $20,000 prize money.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Tyler Courtney, finished runner-up, followed by Justin Peck, Spencer Bayston, and Scott Bogucki in the top five. Emerson Axsom, Corey Day, Aaron Reutzel, Brent Marks, and Tanner Holmes completed the top 10.

Where did Kyle Larson and other dirt sprint car drivers finish in High Limit Racing at Lakeside Speedway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the 2025 Kubota High Limit Series season’s Friday event at the Lakeside Speedway:

Ad

#24 - Rico Abreu #7BC - Tyler Courtney #26 - Justin Peck #14 - Spencer Bayston #78 - Scott Bogucki #27 - Emerson Axsom #14BC - Corey Day #87 - Aaron Reutzel #19 - Brent Marks #21 - Tanner Holmes #9 - Kasey Kahne #6 - Kaleb Johnson #9R - Chase Randall #3 - Ayrton Gennetten #88 - Tanner Thorson #5 - Brenham Crouch #44 - Chris Martin #21B - Brian Brown #12X - Cale Thomas #24D - Danny Sams III #49 - Brad Sweet #55 - Kerry Madsen #88W - Austin McCarl #57 - Kyle Larson #13 - Daison Pursley

Ad

High Limit Series points table

Brad Sweet - 598 Tyler Courtney - 556 Rico Abreu - 546 Brent Marks - 536 Aaron Reutzel - 519 Kasey Kahne - 487 Justin Peck - 473 Spencer Bayston - 419 Chase Randall - 417 Tanner Thorson - 391

Fans can catch the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at Tri City Speedway on Saturday, May 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.