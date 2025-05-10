  • home icon
  Where did Kyle Larson finish at High Limit Racing event at Lakeside Speedway? Full results and leaderboard explored

Where did Kyle Larson finish at High Limit Racing event at Lakeside Speedway? Full results and leaderboard explored

By Yash Soni
Modified May 10, 2025 16:33 GMT
NASCAR: Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY - Source: Imagn
2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (Source: Imagn)

Ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, Kyle Larson, who is widely considered a very versatile racer took part in the High Limit Racing Series’ Hasty Bake Kansas City Clash at Lakeside Speedway on Friday, May 9.

Driving the #57 sprint car for Silva Motorsports, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson started from the fifth position and finished 24th on Friday night at Lakeside.

Kyle Larson’s day ended early as he was involved in a crash that knocked him out of race and several other drivers who involved in this wreck are Kerry Madsen and Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet.

Meanwhile, Rico Abreu secured consecutive win of the 2025 High Limit Racing season. He emerged victorious after leading the final 20 of 30 laps and held off the challenge of Tyler Courtney to cross the finish line in P1. Abreu crossed the finish line by impressive margin ahead of Courtney to take home a $20,000 prize money.

Meanwhile, Tyler Courtney, finished runner-up, followed by Justin Peck, Spencer Bayston, and Scott Bogucki in the top five. Emerson Axsom, Corey Day, Aaron Reutzel, Brent Marks, and Tanner Holmes completed the top 10.

Where did Kyle Larson and other dirt sprint car drivers finish in High Limit Racing at Lakeside Speedway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the 2025 Kubota High Limit Series season’s Friday event at the Lakeside Speedway:

  1. #24 - Rico Abreu
  2. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  3. #26 - Justin Peck
  4. #14 - Spencer Bayston
  5. #78 - Scott Bogucki
  6. #27 - Emerson Axsom
  7. #14BC - Corey Day
  8. #87 - Aaron Reutzel
  9. #19 - Brent Marks
  10. #21 - Tanner Holmes
  11. #9 - Kasey Kahne
  12. #6 - Kaleb Johnson
  13. #9R - Chase Randall
  14. #3 - Ayrton Gennetten
  15. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  16. #5 - Brenham Crouch
  17. #44 - Chris Martin
  18. #21B - Brian Brown
  19. #12X - Cale Thomas
  20. #24D - Danny Sams III
  21. #49 - Brad Sweet
  22. #55 - Kerry Madsen
  23. #88W - Austin McCarl
  24. #57 - Kyle Larson
  25. #13 - Daison Pursley
High Limit Series points table

  1. Brad Sweet - 598
  2. Tyler Courtney - 556
  3. Rico Abreu - 546
  4. Brent Marks - 536
  5. Aaron Reutzel - 519
  6. Kasey Kahne - 487
  7. Justin Peck - 473
  8. Spencer Bayston - 419
  9. Chase Randall - 417
  10. Tanner Thorson - 391

Fans can catch the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at Tri City Speedway on Saturday, May 10.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
