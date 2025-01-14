Where did Kyle Larson finish at Monday’s Chili Bowl Nationals? Full results and leaderboard explored

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson took part in the opening night of the prestigious 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals at Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Monday (January 13).

Driving the FloRacing-sponsored #1K sprint car, Kyle Larson won Monday's Chili Bowl preliminary feature. With the win, Larson secured his spot in the Chili Bowl Nationals on Saturday. He will race to win his third Chili Bowl Nationals title this weekend.

Kyle Larson emerged victorious when he moved in on polesitter Shane Golobic in the final laps of Monday’s 30-lap feature to collect his eighth career Chili Bowl prelim win.

After the race, Larson said (via tobychristie.com):

“It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t a pretty 30 laps, just things didn’t work out early, and kind of had to methodically work my way back forward, and just was able to make it happen really. I didn’t feel that good, we still have a lot of work to do to compete on Saturday but I’m confident Paul [Silva] will figure it out like he always does.”

As Golobic finished runner-up during the 30-lap finish, he also locked into Saturday’s A-Main in the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Meanwhile, Cannon MacIntosh, the winningest driver in Monday Night Prelim history, finished third, followed by NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series part-timer Brent Crews and Ashton Torgerson in the top five.

Jerry Coons Jr., Joe B Miller, Justin Peck, Trey Marcham, and Dillon Welch completed the top 10.

Where did Kyle Larson and other dirt midget drivers finish at Tulsa? Complete race results

Below are the final results of Monday's Chili Bowl preliminary feature at Tulsa Expo Raceway:

#1K - Kyle Larson [4] #17W - Shane Golobic [1] #71K - Cannon McIntosh [7] #71M - Brent Crews [17] #67K - Ashton Torgerson [5] #85 - Jerry Coons Jr [10] #51B - Joe B Miller [13] #5P - Justin Peck [9] #32T - Trey Marcham [8] #60X - Dillon Welch [22] #98 - Tanner Carrick [2] #8 - Alex Sewell [15] #45J - Roger Crockett [21] #25H - Cap Henry [12] #44A - Reese Nowotarski [16] #7D - Michelle Decker [24] #55T - Trevor Cline [23] #75 - Mario Clouser [20] #7E - Carson Bolden [18] #71T - Kyler Johnson [14] #32 - Gary Taylor [11] #89 - Zach Wigal [6] #2W - Luke Storer [19] #55I - Briggs Danner

The action of the biggest midget race of the year will continue throughout the week. The next round of the Chili Bowl Nationals, the Warren CAT Qualifying Night, will take place on Tuesday, January 14, at 5 pm ET on FloRacing.

