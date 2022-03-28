Where is Kyle Larson on NASCAR Cup Series table after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas?

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson suffered back-to-back rough weekends at the Circuit of the Americas.

Sunday’s race was the third consecutive time that he failed to make an impact. His stretch of misfortune includes his Ruoff Mortgage 500 DNF and his Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 29th place finish in the recently concluded races.

In the first three Cup races, Larson was placed at the top with 113 points, one win, and two top-10 finishes

Following the recently concluded EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, the Hendrick Motorsports driver now stands in 16th place with 149 points, adding only 14 points from Sunday’s race.

The 29-year-old was involved in a late wreck with Kurt Busch and Joey Logano on the 3.4-mile-long road course.

In Austin, he began the race at pole 13, driving his No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. It was just a matter of time before he could secure a position on the front line.

Along with defending champion Chase Elliott, Larson possessed the second-highest odds to win the race at +500. However, things didn't go as well as he wanted.

On Twitter, Hendrick Motorsports updated their drivers results. They stated that:

“A valiant effort by our Chevys today. Onto Richmond.”

Kyle Larson's finishes in the previous Cup Series races of the 2022 season

Larson has recorded two top-10 finishes so far this season. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix added another disappointing finish, which has also featured subpar performances at the Daytona 500, Ruoff Mortgage 500 and Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Kyle Larson was the winner of WISE Power 400, which marked his first win of the season. He continued his momentum, finishing as a runner-up at the Pennzoil 400 and was hoping to win his second race at the Circuit of the Americas, but things went sideways.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns next week with the Toyota Owners 500 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 3. The action will go live at 3:30 p.m. EST on FOX and MRN.

