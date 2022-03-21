Where is Kyle Larson on NASCAR Cup Series table after the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Speedway?

Kyle Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion, suffered another disheartening weekend at the repaved Atlanta Motor Speedway.

He was eliminated from the race before he could hit the third stage. In Fontana, he began the race at pole 21 driving his Chevrolet No. 5 for Hendrick Motorsports. It was just a matter of time before he could secure a position on the front line.

On lap 92, he was running in the top ten, alternating between the ninth and 10th position, looking for a breakthrough to take the lead. With 20 laps to go, he was in the top five alongside Stenhouse Jr. and Suarez.

With a few laps to go before the end of stage two, Stenhouse Jr. went flat before spinning, collecting No. 2 Austin Cindric. The crash called for a restart, with Kyle Larson leading into the top four.

On Twitter, Hendrick Motorsports updated Kyle Larson's situation after he was released from the infield care center. They stated that:

"After getting involved in an accident at the end of stage two, @KyleLarsonRacin has been released from the infield care center."

Before he could finish his second stage, Denny Hamlin gave him a push in the rear of the car. The push became more intense, causing Larson to lose the grid and spin out. Denny Hamlin also incurred severe damage, and the two were done for the day.

On Twitter, the No. 5 team gave an update on Larson's wreck at the end of stage two.

No. 5 Team @Hendrick5Team Involved in wreck coming to stage two end. Involved in wreck coming to stage two end.

Kyle Larson's performance has significantly deteriorated

His early finish left him in a critical condition on the standings table, dropping him from fourth place to 12th and adding only nine points.

Things started going south for the reigning champion before he began the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway. His car experienced several challenges that left him to start in the back of the field.

Kyle Larson posted seventh in the qualifying race, but due to unapproved adjustments, he had to start at the rear of the field as his team was addressing the steering issue.

As the green flag was waved, he had hopes of reaching the front and taking the lead before his car broke down. After visiting the pit stall, it was confirmed he was done for the day.

