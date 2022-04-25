Where is Kyle Larson on the NASCAR Cup Series table after the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway?

Kyle Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion, just concluded his 10th race of the season over the weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

Larson had high hopes of carrying the day, considering he has not won at GEICO 500 since the debut of his Cup Series career.

Despite struggling for a long time, running 188 laps and leading several laps, Larson never got hold of the checkered flag. However, he did record another clean top finish, taking fourth place. He has now taken his tally to five top-five finishes in 10 races this season.

Following a magnificent finish at Talladega Superspeedway, Larson collected 50 good points and a bonus of 17.

With 50 points in his pocket for one race, Larson stands at position seven with 299 points, one win, and five top-five finishes. He is the second driver with the most top-five finishes since GEICO 500 winner Ross Chastain, who has six top-five finishes.

Kyle Larson is fighting hard to get his position back in the NASCAR Cup Series 2022 season

Currently, Kyle Larson’s teammate Chase Elliot is still leading the table with 368 points and 0 wins.

Following three consecutive poor finishes, Larson dropped from the table lead and sat in the top 15 of the drivers’ standings.

Since then, the 29-year-old has managed to stay in line, taking all precautions to avoid any wrecking. He has been displaying stunning finishes and collecting more points.

On Sunday, April 24, the No.5 was among the drivers who dominated the race and had a high chance of collecting the win.

Larson led 32 laps, and in most cases, he sat in the top five and top ten. On the last lap, he seemed to be in control, running very closely with leader Erik Jones.

As the checkered flag came close, Larson switched to the outer line to edge Jones. However, he ended up opening the door for Ross Chastain, who never wasted a minute as he stole the show and drove all the way to the victory lane.

Larson ended up posting a fourth-place finish for the second time after finishing fourth in the Bristol Dirt race.

