Where is Kyle Larson on NASCAR Cup Series table after the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway?

After three consecutive disappointing finishes, defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson made a great comeback by finishing in the top-5 at Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400.

Despite starting in 21st place at Richmond Raceway, Larson fought hard to secure his third top-5 finish of the season.

With his 5th place finish on Sunday, he gained 34 points. The Hendrick Motorsports driver now stands in 12th place in the latest release of the points table with 183 points, one win and three top-5 finishes.

The 29-year-old slipped to 10th from ninth when the caution came on lap 246. Following a second caution within 30 laps, Larson pitted from fourth on lap 264 and then got back into the top 10 on lap 338.

With 47 laps remaining, Kyle Larson was in the top-5. Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin held off Larson in the closing laps and he had to stay satisfied with a top-5 finish.

Meanwhile, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney, who won Sunday’s pole, tops the points table with 241 points. He's followed by Chase Elliott, who stands second with 241 points. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin, the Toyota Owners 400 winner, stands in 20th with 148 points and one top-5 finish.

Find out where Kyle Larson and other drivers stand in the Cup Series points table

The full points table after Sunday's race at Richmond Raceway is as follows:

Ryan Blaney - 241 Chase Elliott - 241 Martin Truex Jr. - 222 William Byron - 218 Joey Logano - 215 Ross Chastain - 214 Alex Bowman - 212 Kevin Harvick - 193 Chase Briscoe - 192 Kyle Busch - 191 Aric Almirola - 184 Kyle Larson - 183 Tyler Reddick - 183 Daniel Suarez - 171 Austin Cindric - 170 Austin Dillon - 158 Erik Jones - 157 Kurt Busch - 155 Chris Buescher - 151 Denny Hamlin - 148 Christopher Bell - 147 Bubba Wallace Jr. - 133 Justin Haley - 129 Ty Dillon - 116 Michael McDowell - 109 Cole Custer - 105 Todd Gilliland - 105 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 101 Harrison Burton - 99 Corie LaJoie - 94 Brad Keselowski - 72 Cody Ware - 64 BJ McLeod - 59 David Ragan - 48 Garrett Smithley - 28 Greg Biffle - 22 Jacques Villenueve - 15 Boris Said - 11 Joey Hand - 2

