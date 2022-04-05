×
Where is Kyle Larson on NASCAR Cup Series table after the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway?

Kyle Larson drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Kyle Larson drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 05, 2022 12:41 AM IST
News

After three consecutive disappointing finishes, defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson made a great comeback by finishing in the top-5 at Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400.

Despite starting in 21st place at Richmond Raceway, Larson fought hard to secure his third top-5 finish of the season.

A hard-fought race to the end. https://t.co/lSQC1QihsP

With his 5th place finish on Sunday, he gained 34 points. The Hendrick Motorsports driver now stands in 12th place in the latest release of the points table with 183 points, one win and three top-5 finishes.

The 29-year-old slipped to 10th from ninth when the caution came on lap 246. Following a second caution within 30 laps, Larson pitted from fourth on lap 264 and then got back into the top 10 on lap 338.

With 47 laps remaining, Kyle Larson was in the top-5. Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin held off Larson in the closing laps and he had to stay satisfied with a top-5 finish.

Pit crews putting in work for the second stop of stage two. 💪 https://t.co/EF6GphYIpy

Meanwhile, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney, who won Sunday’s pole, tops the points table with 241 points. He's followed by Chase Elliott, who stands second with 241 points. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin, the Toyota Owners 400 winner, stands in 20th with 148 points and one top-5 finish.

Find out where Kyle Larson and other drivers stand in the Cup Series points table

The full points table after Sunday's race at Richmond Raceway is as follows:

  1. Ryan Blaney - 241
  2. Chase Elliott - 241
  3. Martin Truex Jr. - 222
  4. William Byron - 218
  5. Joey Logano - 215
  6. Ross Chastain - 214
  7. Alex Bowman - 212
  8. Kevin Harvick - 193
  9. Chase Briscoe - 192
  10. Kyle Busch - 191
  11. Aric Almirola - 184
  12. Kyle Larson - 183
  13. Tyler Reddick - 183
  14. Daniel Suarez - 171
  15. Austin Cindric - 170
  16. Austin Dillon - 158
  17. Erik Jones - 157
  18. Kurt Busch - 155
  19. Chris Buescher - 151
  20. Denny Hamlin - 148
  21. Christopher Bell - 147
  22. Bubba Wallace Jr. - 133
  23. Justin Haley - 129
  24. Ty Dillon - 116
  25. Michael McDowell - 109
  26. Cole Custer - 105
  27. Todd Gilliland - 105
  28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 101
  29. Harrison Burton - 99
  30. Corie LaJoie - 94
  31. Brad Keselowski - 72
  32. Cody Ware - 64
  33. BJ McLeod - 59
  34. David Ragan - 48
  35. Garrett Smithley - 28
  36. Greg Biffle - 22
  37. Jacques Villenueve - 15
  38. Boris Said - 11
  39. Joey Hand - 2

Edited by Adam Dickson
