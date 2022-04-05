Where is Kyle Larson on NASCAR Cup Series table after the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway?

After three consecutive disappointing finishes, defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson made a great comeback by finishing in the top-5 at Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400.
Despite starting in 21st place at Richmond Raceway, Larson fought hard to secure his third top-5 finish of the season.
With his 5th place finish on Sunday, he gained 34 points. The Hendrick Motorsports driver now stands in 12th place in the latest release of the points table with 183 points, one win and three top-5 finishes.
The 29-year-old slipped to 10th from ninth when the caution came on lap 246. Following a second caution within 30 laps, Larson pitted from fourth on lap 264 and then got back into the top 10 on lap 338.
With 47 laps remaining, Kyle Larson was in the top-5. Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin held off Larson in the closing laps and he had to stay satisfied with a top-5 finish.
Meanwhile, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney, who won Sunday’s pole, tops the points table with 241 points. He's followed by Chase Elliott, who stands second with 241 points. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin, the Toyota Owners 400 winner, stands in 20th with 148 points and one top-5 finish.
Find out where Kyle Larson and other drivers stand in the Cup Series points table
The full points table after Sunday's race at Richmond Raceway is as follows:
- Ryan Blaney - 241
- Chase Elliott - 241
- Martin Truex Jr. - 222
- William Byron - 218
- Joey Logano - 215
- Ross Chastain - 214
- Alex Bowman - 212
- Kevin Harvick - 193
- Chase Briscoe - 192
- Kyle Busch - 191
- Aric Almirola - 184
- Kyle Larson - 183
- Tyler Reddick - 183
- Daniel Suarez - 171
- Austin Cindric - 170
- Austin Dillon - 158
- Erik Jones - 157
- Kurt Busch - 155
- Chris Buescher - 151
- Denny Hamlin - 148
- Christopher Bell - 147
- Bubba Wallace Jr. - 133
- Justin Haley - 129
- Ty Dillon - 116
- Michael McDowell - 109
- Cole Custer - 105
- Todd Gilliland - 105
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 101
- Harrison Burton - 99
- Corie LaJoie - 94
- Brad Keselowski - 72
- Cody Ware - 64
- BJ McLeod - 59
- David Ragan - 48
- Garrett Smithley - 28
- Greg Biffle - 22
- Jacques Villenueve - 15
- Boris Said - 11
- Joey Hand - 2