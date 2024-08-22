Where did NASCAR champ Kyle Larson finish at 360 Sprint Car event at Silver Dollar Speedway? Full results and leaderboard explored

Following Sunday’s (August 18) NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Kyle Larson took part in the 360 Sprint Car event during the Gold Cup at Silver Dollar Speedway on Wednesday, August 21.

Driving the #57 sprint car for Silva Motorsports, the former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson finished 22nd in the 30-lap main event of the 70th Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Larson started on the pole and was in a strong position to reach the victory lane until issues arose on lap 24 of the 30. He crashed into the outside wall that damaged his car, and Larson retired from the race.

Justin Sanders won Wednesday night’s Gold Cup Race at Silver Dollar Speedway after overcoming the lap traffic drama with Kyle Larson and leading the final six laps to take the checkered flag. Sanders crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.247 seconds ahead of Corey Day to reach the victory lane. It was Sanders’ 11th win of the season, earning a prize money of $7,000.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Corey Day finished runner-up, followed by Cory Eliason, Dominic Gorden, and Michael Faccinto in the top five. Jock Goodyer, Justin Peck, Sean Becker, Willie Croft, and Tony Gomes completed the top 10.

Where did Kyle Larson and other sprint car drivers finish at Silver Dollar Speedway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the 360 Sprint Car event during the Gold Cup at Silver Dollar Speedway:

#4SA - Justin Sanders #4 - Corey Day #83SA - Cory Eliason #10 - Dominic Gorden #X1 - Michael Faccinto #57W - Jock Goodyer #17 - Justin Peck #7B - Sean Becker #29 - Willie Croft #7C - Tony Gomes #21T - Cole Macedo #94T - Tyler Courtney #7 - Max Mittry #83V - Dylan Bloomfield #2A - Austin Wood #21 - Shane Hopkins #1 - Chance Grasty #35KM - Tyler Thompson #94TH - Braden Chiaramonte #83T - Tanner Carrick #1H - Bailey Hibbard #57 - Kyle Larson #17W - Shane Golobic #92 - Andy Forsberg

Catch the Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at Silver Dollar Speedway for the Mike Curb 70th Gold Cup Race of Champions pres. by NAPA Auto Parts. The event will begin on Thursday, August 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback