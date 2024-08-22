  • home icon
  Where did NASCAR champ Kyle Larson finish at 360 Sprint Car event at Silver Dollar Speedway? Full results and leaderboard explored

Where did NASCAR champ Kyle Larson finish at 360 Sprint Car event at Silver Dollar Speedway? Full results and leaderboard explored

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 22, 2024 15:42 GMT
2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (Credit: Getty Images)

Following Sunday’s (August 18) NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Kyle Larson took part in the 360 Sprint Car event during the Gold Cup at Silver Dollar Speedway on Wednesday, August 21.

Driving the #57 sprint car for Silva Motorsports, the former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson finished 22nd in the 30-lap main event of the 70th Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway.

Larson started on the pole and was in a strong position to reach the victory lane until issues arose on lap 24 of the 30. He crashed into the outside wall that damaged his car, and Larson retired from the race.

Justin Sanders won Wednesday night’s Gold Cup Race at Silver Dollar Speedway after overcoming the lap traffic drama with Kyle Larson and leading the final six laps to take the checkered flag. Sanders crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.247 seconds ahead of Corey Day to reach the victory lane. It was Sanders’ 11th win of the season, earning a prize money of $7,000.

Meanwhile, Corey Day finished runner-up, followed by Cory Eliason, Dominic Gorden, and Michael Faccinto in the top five. Jock Goodyer, Justin Peck, Sean Becker, Willie Croft, and Tony Gomes completed the top 10.

Where did Kyle Larson and other sprint car drivers finish at Silver Dollar Speedway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the 360 Sprint Car event during the Gold Cup at Silver Dollar Speedway:

  1. #4SA - Justin Sanders
  2. #4 - Corey Day
  3. #83SA - Cory Eliason
  4. #10 - Dominic Gorden
  5. #X1 - Michael Faccinto
  6. #57W - Jock Goodyer
  7. #17 - Justin Peck
  8. #7B - Sean Becker
  9. #29 - Willie Croft
  10. #7C - Tony Gomes
  11. #21T - Cole Macedo
  12. #94T - Tyler Courtney
  13. #7 - Max Mittry
  14. #83V - Dylan Bloomfield
  15. #2A - Austin Wood
  16. #21 - Shane Hopkins
  17. #1 - Chance Grasty
  18. #35KM - Tyler Thompson
  19. #94TH - Braden Chiaramonte
  20. #83T - Tanner Carrick
  21. #1H - Bailey Hibbard
  22. #57 - Kyle Larson
  23. #17W - Shane Golobic
  24. #92 - Andy Forsberg

Catch the Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at Silver Dollar Speedway for the Mike Curb 70th Gold Cup Race of Champions pres. by NAPA Auto Parts. The event will begin on Thursday, August 22.

Edited by Yash Soni
