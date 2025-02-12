Where did NASCAR driver Christopher Bell finish at ASA STARS National Tour at New Smyrna Speedway? Full results and leaderboard explored

NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Christopher Bell took part in the season-opening race of the 2025 ASA STARS National Tour on Tuesday, February at New Smyrna Speedway, with 32 entries.

Driving the #20 Mobil 1 entry, Christopher Bell qualified 30th and finished sixth on his return to pavement Super Late Model competition for the first time since 2017. He only received a handful of practice laps before the qualifying session but secured a respectable top-10 finish at New Smyrna Speedway on Tuesday night.

Gavan Boschele, driving the #24 for Wilson Motorsports, won the ASA STARS National Tour Clyde Hart Memorial 200 at New Smyrna Speedway.

Boschele emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead on lap 172 after contact between Ty Majeski and Colby Howard and then held off the charge of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver William Sawalich on the final lap to take home the biggest win of his racing career.

The 17-year-old Boschele crossed the finish line 0.616 seconds ahead of William Sawalich to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, William Sawalich finished runner-up, followed by Cory Hall, George Phillips, and Stephen Nasse in the top five. Christopher Bell, Gabe Sommers, Derek Griffith, Bubba Pollard, and Spencer Davis completed the top 10.

Where did Christopher Bell and other super late model drivers finish at New Smyrna Speedway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the ASA STARS National Tour at New Smyrna Speedway:

#24 - Gavan Boschele #62 - William Sawalich #83 - Cory Hall #22 - George Phillips #51N - Stephen Nasse #20 - Christopher Bell #15S - Gabe Sommers #12G - Derek Griffith #26P - Bubba Pollard #96D - Spencer Davis #28 - Cole Butcher #9K - Derek Kraus #14N - Austin Nason #96T - Derek Thorn #18 - Colby Howard #51F - Jake Finch #54 - Matthew Craig #08 - Nicholas Naugle #69 - Michael Hinde #14P - Chase Pinsonneault #23 - Billy VanMeter #26S - Dawson Sutton #81 - Carson Brown #33 - Dustin Smith #91 - Ty Majeski #7 - Paul Shafer, Jr. #51W - Cody Ware #44 - Conner Jones #36 - Ty Fredrickson #9M - Brad May #30 - Kyle Steckly #15H - Mike Hopkins

The second race of the ASA STARS National Tour is scheduled to be held at Five Flags Speedway on Sunday, March 23. Live action will be available on FloRacing.

