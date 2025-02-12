  • home icon
  • Where did NASCAR driver Christopher Bell finish at ASA STARS National Tour at New Smyrna Speedway? Full results and leaderboard explored

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 12, 2025 11:40 GMT
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray - Practice - Source: Imagn
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chrsitopher Bell (Source: Imagn)

NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Christopher Bell took part in the season-opening race of the 2025 ASA STARS National Tour on Tuesday, February at New Smyrna Speedway, with 32 entries.

Driving the #20 Mobil 1 entry, Christopher Bell qualified 30th and finished sixth on his return to pavement Super Late Model competition for the first time since 2017. He only received a handful of practice laps before the qualifying session but secured a respectable top-10 finish at New Smyrna Speedway on Tuesday night.

Gavan Boschele, driving the #24 for Wilson Motorsports, won the ASA STARS National Tour Clyde Hart Memorial 200 at New Smyrna Speedway.

Boschele emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead on lap 172 after contact between Ty Majeski and Colby Howard and then held off the charge of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver William Sawalich on the final lap to take home the biggest win of his racing career.

The 17-year-old Boschele crossed the finish line 0.616 seconds ahead of William Sawalich to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, William Sawalich finished runner-up, followed by Cory Hall, George Phillips, and Stephen Nasse in the top five. Christopher Bell, Gabe Sommers, Derek Griffith, Bubba Pollard, and Spencer Davis completed the top 10.

Where did Christopher Bell and other super late model drivers finish at New Smyrna Speedway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the ASA STARS National Tour at New Smyrna Speedway:

  1. #24 - Gavan Boschele
  2. #62 - William Sawalich
  3. #83 - Cory Hall
  4. #22 - George Phillips
  5. #51N - Stephen Nasse
  6. #20 - Christopher Bell
  7. #15S - Gabe Sommers
  8. #12G - Derek Griffith
  9. #26P - Bubba Pollard
  10. #96D - Spencer Davis
  11. #28 - Cole Butcher
  12. #9K - Derek Kraus
  13. #14N - Austin Nason
  14. #96T - Derek Thorn
  15. #18 - Colby Howard
  16. #51F - Jake Finch
  17. #54 - Matthew Craig
  18. #08 - Nicholas Naugle
  19. #69 - Michael Hinde
  20. #14P - Chase Pinsonneault
  21. #23 - Billy VanMeter
  22. #26S - Dawson Sutton
  23. #81 - Carson Brown
  24. #33 - Dustin Smith
  25. #91 - Ty Majeski
  26. #7 - Paul Shafer, Jr.
  27. #51W - Cody Ware
  28. #44 - Conner Jones
  29. #36 - Ty Fredrickson
  30. #9M - Brad May
  31. #30 - Kyle Steckly
  32. #15H - Mike Hopkins

The second race of the ASA STARS National Tour is scheduled to be held at Five Flags Speedway on Sunday, March 23. Live action will be available on FloRacing.

Edited by Yash Soni
