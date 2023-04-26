Where is the NASCAR race this weekend? Exploring the venue, previous winners and more

The Wurth 400 takes place at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend, bringing NASCAR to the Monster Mile. The race will be broadcast on FS1 on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Drydene formerly sponsored the event, which became known as the DuraMAX Drydene 400 last year and the Drydene 400 in 2021.

NASCAR will race at Dover Motor Speedway for the 105th time. The Monster Mile is a concrete mile with 24 degrees of banking in the bends and 9 degrees on the front stretch. With 11 Cup victories at Dover, Jimmie Johnson owns the record.

The race was known as the DuraMAX Drydene 400 a year ago. The previous year, it was only Drydene 400. When there are no delays, it runs 400 laps and lasts around three hours and twenty minutes.

Ross Chastain had the quickest time in the first round of qualifying last year, while Chris Buescher won pole position in the second round. Prior to Elliott taking the checkered flag, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney each won a stage.

The second-place finishers were Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Kyle Busch is currently equal with Larson and Byron for the most victories this season after winning the race at Talladega last week.

The grid is set, and Kyle Larson began race week as the favorite to win this year. Larson has two victories this season and is tied for the series lead with Kyle Busch and William Byron. Christopher Bell is the points leader coming into May.

Larson took second the year before and sixth last year in the Dover event. Larson has 11 top-ten finishes, two second-place finishes, and a victory since his debut Dover race in 2014.

The defending champion at Dover, Chase Elliott, has +650 odds to win the race. In the 2023 field, there are also past winners from this race, including win year: Kyle Busch (2008, 2010), Denny Hamlin (2020), Martin Truex, Jr. (2019), and Alex Bowman (2021).

NASCAR Cup: "My car is absolutely destroyed" - Kyle Larson reacts after a hefty crash at Talladega

At Talladega Superspeedway, Kyle Larson lost control on the first overtime restart and was fortunate to walk away unharmed. When Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson collided in front of him, sliding down into the apron, Larson remained calm.

"My car is absolutely destroyed. The cockpit is a mess. Just thankful that I'm alright and all that, but just a bummer." Larson said to the media after his crash.

Ryan Preece struck the car's passenger-side door as the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet accelerated back up the track. A door bar inside the cockpit could be seen being pulled upwards and bent following the collision, which severely damaged the side of Larson's car.

