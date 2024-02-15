Where did NASCAR star Chase Elliott finish at Clyde Hart Memorial 200? Full results explored

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 15, 2024 03:50 IST
NASCAR Daytona 500 - Media Day
Chase Elliott at NASCAR Daytona 500 - Media Day

Before the beginning of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, NASCAR's Most Popular Driver, Chase Elliott, was involved in Super Late Model racing.

Chase Elliott took part in the Clyde Hart Memorial 200 at New Smyrna Speedway on Tuesday (February 13), the opening race of the 2024 ASA STARS National Tour season.

Driving the #9E entry for FR8 Racing, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion initially struggled. However, late in the race, he took advantage of surpassing leaders and managed to secure a sixth-place finish at the half-mile of New Smyrna Speedway.

Speaking about his experience running at New Smyrna after 2023, Chase Elliott said:

“It was OK. I felt like I learned a little bit driving [this car], which is nice. We were better than we’ve ever been [at New Smyrna] since this has always been a really poor track for us.”

Bubba Pollard won the opening race of the ASA Stars National Tour. He grabbed the lead on lap 183 of the 200 from Truck Series driver Ty Majeski and stayed out front without any challenge to cross the finish line 4.075 seconds ahead of Jett Noland. Pollard claimed prize money of $15,000.

Jett Noland secured an impressive runner-up finish, followed by Casey Roderick, Brent Crews, and Gio Ruggiero in the top five.

Where did Chase Elliott and other drivers finish at Clyde Hart Memorial 200? Complete race results

Here are the final results for the 2024 Clyde Hart Memorial 200 at New Smyrna Speedway:

  1. #26P - Bubba Pollard
  2. #50 - Jett Noland
  3. #26R - Casey Roderick
  4. #24 - Brent Crews
  5. #22 - Gio Ruggiero
  6. #9E - Chase Elliott
  7. #14N - Austin Nason
  8. #30 - Kyle Steckly
  9. #28B - Cole Butcher
  10. #51F - Jake Finch
  11. #62 - William Sawalich
  12. #9K - Derek Kraus
  13. #44 - Conner Jones
  14. #54M - Matt Craig
  15. #28W - Timothy Watson
  16. #91 - Ty Majeski
  17. #33F - Albert Francis
  18. #8 - Jonathan Knee
  19. #08N - Nicholas Naugle
  20. #32L - Treyten Lapcevich
  21. #36 - Ty Fredrickson
  22. #51N - Stephen Nasse
  23. #21C - Jeff Choquette
  24. #26S - Dawson Sutton
  25. #9M - Brad May
  26. #20S - Anthony Sergi
  27. #23V - Billy VanMeter
  28. #12G - Derek Griffith
  29. #69 - Michael Hinde
  30. #58 - Michael Goddard
  31. #29 - Hunter Wright
  32. #20W - Kris Wright

Catch the Super Late Model teams and drivers next at Five Flags Speedway for the second race of the 2024 ASA Stars National Tour season on March 24, 2024.

