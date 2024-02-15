Where did NASCAR star Chase Elliott finish at Clyde Hart Memorial 200? Full results explored

Before the beginning of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, NASCAR's Most Popular Driver, Chase Elliott, was involved in Super Late Model racing.

Chase Elliott took part in the Clyde Hart Memorial 200 at New Smyrna Speedway on Tuesday (February 13), the opening race of the 2024 ASA STARS National Tour season.

Driving the #9E entry for FR8 Racing, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion initially struggled. However, late in the race, he took advantage of surpassing leaders and managed to secure a sixth-place finish at the half-mile of New Smyrna Speedway.

Speaking about his experience running at New Smyrna after 2023, Chase Elliott said:

“It was OK. I felt like I learned a little bit driving [this car], which is nice. We were better than we’ve ever been [at New Smyrna] since this has always been a really poor track for us.”

Bubba Pollard won the opening race of the ASA Stars National Tour. He grabbed the lead on lap 183 of the 200 from Truck Series driver Ty Majeski and stayed out front without any challenge to cross the finish line 4.075 seconds ahead of Jett Noland. Pollard claimed prize money of $15,000.

Jett Noland secured an impressive runner-up finish, followed by Casey Roderick, Brent Crews, and Gio Ruggiero in the top five.

Where did Chase Elliott and other drivers finish at Clyde Hart Memorial 200? Complete race results

Here are the final results for the 2024 Clyde Hart Memorial 200 at New Smyrna Speedway:

#26P - Bubba Pollard #50 - Jett Noland #26R - Casey Roderick #24 - Brent Crews #22 - Gio Ruggiero #9E - Chase Elliott #14N - Austin Nason #30 - Kyle Steckly #28B - Cole Butcher #51F - Jake Finch #62 - William Sawalich #9K - Derek Kraus #44 - Conner Jones #54M - Matt Craig #28W - Timothy Watson #91 - Ty Majeski #33F - Albert Francis #8 - Jonathan Knee #08N - Nicholas Naugle #32L - Treyten Lapcevich #36 - Ty Fredrickson #51N - Stephen Nasse #21C - Jeff Choquette #26S - Dawson Sutton #9M - Brad May #20S - Anthony Sergi #23V - Billy VanMeter #12G - Derek Griffith #69 - Michael Hinde #58 - Michael Goddard #29 - Hunter Wright #20W - Kris Wright

Catch the Super Late Model teams and drivers next at Five Flags Speedway for the second race of the 2024 ASA Stars National Tour season on March 24, 2024.