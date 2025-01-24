Where to watch the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona: Complete TV and Streaming Guide

The Rolex 24 at Daytona is the first race of this year's IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The race weekend began on January 23rd when the FP1 and the qualifying sessions took place. The 24 Hours of Daytona is arguably the most prestigious endurance race after the 24 Hours of LeMans.

The FP2 and the FP3 sessions will be held on January 24, with the main race starting on January 25 and ending on January 26. As the name suggests, the race is 24 hours long with four different classes competing it out on the track for the overall, and in-class victory.

The classes are Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) and Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Grand Touring Daytona Pro (GTD PRO) and Grand Touring Daytona (GTD). The race will start on January 25 at 1:40 PM local time and will end exactly 24 hours later on January 26.

NBC and USA Network will be broadcasting the race across the US. The first hours of the race and the last couple of hours will be exclusively broadcast on NBC whereas USA Network will be broadcasting the race for 15 hours, until noon of January 26 when NBC takes over. Unfortunately, the qualifying and practice sessions will not be broadcast.

The people watching in the US can also stream the races on Peacock or on the IMSA YouTube channel. For the international audience, the stream will be available on IMSA.tv. Unlike television broadcasters, the entire 24 hours of the race at Daytona will be streamed on these platforms.

A total of 12 manufacturers including the likes of Acura (Honda), Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Honda, Lamborghini, Lexus, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, and Porsche will be competing across different classes at Rolex 24 at Daytona with multiple drivers from the world of NASCAR and IndyCar making a one-off appearance.

Rolex 24 at Daytona Qualifying Result: Alex Palou starts P2; Connor Zilisch and Scott McLaughlin P8 in Class

With the IndyCar and NASCAR off-season underway, multiple drivers from top racing series in the US made their way to race at the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona. Alex Palou, the 2024 IndyCar champion, will be racing in the No.23 Acura Meyer Shank Racing in the GTP class.

Scott McLaughlin and Connor Zilisch paired up with Shane van Gisbergen to race the No.91 Chevrolet for Trackhouse by TF Sport in the GTD Pro class. Former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe will be driving the No.9 car for Pfaff Motorsports in the same class.

Dries Vanthoor secured the GTP class and the overall pole position driving for BMW M Team RLL. Alex Palou and Co. will be starting right behind them as the finished P2 in class.

Scott McLaughlin, Connor Zilisch, and Shane van Gisbergen will all start P8 in class, whereas James Hinchcliffe and Co. will start P5 in the same class.

