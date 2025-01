Where will NASCAR drivers start in the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals? Starting lineup explored

The starting lineup for the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals Championship feature events is set, and several NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, IndyCar Series, and NASCAR ARCA Series drivers are looking to lock horns against some of the best in short-track racing.

The 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals, the biggest midget race of the year, will be held at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will stream on FloRacing at 10 pm ET on Saturday, January 18.

Expand Tweet

Trending

With the conclusion of five straight nights of Chili Bowl Nationals preliminary features, the starting lineup for every race that will be held on Saturday has been put out.

The action for championship feature events will begin in “alphabet soup” format with P-Main at 9 a.m. CT. From there, the event will move one letter up the alphabet until B-Main.

Drivers who won the prelim feature nights and finished runner-up in their prelim night will take part in the pole shuffle to find out the top 10 starting positions for the 40-lap A-Feature on Saturday night.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is placed on the pole shuffle list because he won the opening prelim night on Monday.

Two NASCAR Cup Series regulars, Christopher Bell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., will start second and 14th, respectively, in the B-Feature. Part-time NASCAR Cup Series driver JJ Yeley will start 10th in C-Feature.

Expand Tweet

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will start eighth in the F-feature; his NASCAR teammate and Coach Joe Gibbs’ grandson Ty Gibbs will start second in the G-feature. Part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Bilicki will start first in H-Feature. All the features from B to P will run 20 laps.

NASCAR 2025 Chili Bowl National main event starting lineup

Below are the complete feature lineups for every race on Saturday including NASCAR drivers:

Pole Shuffle

Kyle Larson Landon Brooks Logan Seavey Tanner Thorson Emerson Axsom Gavin Miller Shane Golobic Ryan Bernal Daison Pursley Brenham Crouch

B-Main 1 (20 Laps, Top 7 Transfer)

Cannon McIntosh Tyler Courtney Corey Day Corbin Reuschenberg Matt Westfall Ashton Torgerson Justin Grant Kale Drake Kameron Key Frank Flud Joe B. Miller Michael Faccinto Mitchel Moles Kaylee Bryson Shane Cottle C Feature 1 Transfer 1 C Feature 1 Transfer 2 C Feature 1 Transfer 3 C Feature 1 Transfer 4 C Feature 1 Transfer 5

B-Main 2 (20 Laps, Top 7 Transfer)

Buddy Kofoid Christopher Bell Brent Crews Daryn Pittman Tim Buckwalter Gunnar Setser Jacob Denney Jerry Coons Jr. Tyler Edwards Blake Hahn Hank Davis Kyle Spence Justin Peck Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Jett Yantis C Feature 2 Transfer 1 C Feature 2 Transfer 2 C Feature 2 Transfer 3 C Feature 2 Transfer 4 C Feature 2 Transfer 5

C-Main 1 (15 Laps, Top 5 Transfer)

Trey Marcham Sam Johnson Kyle Cummins Derek Hagar Brady Bacon Tanner Carrick T.J. Smith Steven Snyder Jr. Ricky Thornton Jr. Dalten Gabbard Roger Crockett Daniel Robinson Colby Copeland Billy VanInwegen Jr. Jeff Stasa D Feature 1 Transfer 1 D Feature 1 Transfer 2 D Feature 1 Transfer 3 D Feature 1 Transfer 4 D Feature 1 Transfer 5

C-Main 2 (15 Laps, Top 5 Transfer)

Trey Marcham Sam Johnson Kyle Cummins Derek Hagar Brady Bacon Tanner Carrick T.J. Smith Steven Snyder Jr. Ricky Thornton Jr. Dalten Gabbard Roger Crockett Daniel Robinson Colby Copeland Billy VanInwegen Jr. Jeff Stasa D Feature 1 Transfer 1 D Feature 1 Transfer 2 D Feature 1 Transfer 3 D Feature 1 Transfer 4 D Feature 1 Transfer 5

D-Main 1 (15 Laps, Top 5 Transfer)

Reese Nowotarski Ryan Timms Harry Stewart Stevie Sussex Drake Edwards Trevor Cline Frankie Guerrini Sammy Swindell Hunter Schuerenberg Parker Jones Carson Bolden Wout Hoffmans David Camfield Jr. Thomas Meseraull Bradley Fezard E Feature 1 Transfer 1 E Feature 1 Transfer 2 E Feature 1 Transfer 3 E Feature 1 Transfer 4 E Feature 1 Transfer 5

D-Main 2 (15 Laps, Top 5 Transfer)

Garet Williamson Spencer Bayston Michelle Decker Michael Pickens Alex Bright Nick Drake Ethan Mitchell Mario Clouser Chase McDermand Danny Wood R.J. Johnson Andrew Deal Kyler Johnson Kaleb Montgomery Steven Shebester E Feature 2 Transfer 1 E Feature 2 Transfer 2 E Feature 2 Transfer 3 E Feature 2 Transfer 4 E Feature 2 Transfer 5

E-Main 1 (15 Laps, Top 5 Transfer)

Gary Taylor Jason McDougal Taylor Reimer Clinton Boyles C.J. Leary Luke Storer Cole Vanderheiden K.J. Snow Brad Sweet Casey Shuman Noah Harris Mat Williamson Cale Coons Jordon Mallett Tanner Berryhill F Feature 1 Transfer 1 F Feature 1 Transfer 2 F Feature 1 Transfer 3 F Feature 1 Transfer 4 F Feature 1 Transfer 5

E-Main 2 (15 Laps, Top 5 Transfer)

Chance Morton Bradley Cox Zach Wigal Cameron La Rose Chelby Hinton Justin Zimmerman Karter Sarff Briggs Danner Kyle Jones Kody Swanson Aiden Price Zach Daum Wesley Smith Ryker Pace Brandon Waelti F Feature 2 Transfer 1 F Feature 2 Transfer 2 F Feature 2 Transfer 3 F Feature 2 Transfer 4 F Feature 2 Transfer 5

F-Main 1 (15 Laps, Top 5 Transfer)

Hayden Wise Tom Harris Ronnie Gardner Mariah Ede Will Armitage Kyle Bellm Mason Hannagan Kenney Johnson Rodney Westhafer Steve Buckwalter Daniel Adler Adam Trimble Jeffrey Abbey Michael Hubert Max Adams G Feature 1 Transfer 1 G Feature 1 Transfer 2 G Feature 1 Transfer 3 G Feature 1 Transfer 4 G Feature 1 Transfer 5

F-Main 2 (15 Laps, Top 5 Transfer)

Zach Blurton Caleb Stelzig Jace Park Johnny Kent Joe Wirth Paul White Riley Kreisel Kyle Busch Trey Zorn Garrett Benson Tanner Holmes Nathan Crane Ace McCarthy Jeffrey Newell Logan Mitchell G Feature 2 Transfer 1 G Feature 2 Transfer 2 G Feature 2 Transfer 3 G Feature 2 Transfer 4 G Feature 2 Transfer 5

G-Main 1 (10 Laps, Top 5 Transfer)

Zach Boden Connor Lee Brody Wake Kris Carroll Dustin Smith Brian Schwabauer Austin Torgerson Alex Midkiff Scott Kreutter Ayden Gatewood H Feature 1 Transfer 1 H Feature 1 Transfer 2 H Feature 1 Transfer 3 H Feature 1 Transfer 4 H Feature 1 Transfer 5 H Feature 1 Transfer 6

G-Main 2 (10 Laps, Top 5 Transfer)

Emilio Hoover Ty Gibbs Kyle Steffens Robbie Price Colby Stubblefield Devon Dobie A.J. Bender Shannon McQueen Joe Walker Lane Goodman H Feature 2 Transfer 1 H Feature 2 Transfer 2 H Feature 2 Transfer 3 H Feature 2 Transfer 4 H Feature 2 Transfer 5 H Feature 2 Transfer 6

H-Main 1 (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer)

Jacob Dykstra Darin Naida Austin Nigh Cole Bodine Branigan Roark Josh Barnard Kyle Simon Sam Henderson Sye Lynch Alex Yankowski I Feature 1 Transfer 1 I Feature 1 Transfer 2 I Feature 1 Transfer 3 I Feature 1 Transfer 4 I Feature 1 Transfer 5 I Feature 1 Transfer 6

H-Main 2 (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer)

Josh Bilicki Jadon Rogers Don Droud Jr. David Gasper Joe Kata Logan Prickett Dane Culver Luke Hall Kade Morton Landon Britt I Feature 2 Transfer 1 I Feature 2 Transfer 2 I Feature 2 Transfer 3 I Feature 2 Transfer 4 I Feature 2 Transfer 5 I Feature 2 Transfer 6

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback