Which 3 companies make the current NASCAR Generation 7 cars?

The NASCAR Generation 7 car, or NASCAR Next Gen-7 car, is the current racecar that is used to race in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Next Gen era began in 2022. Comparing to the previous or Gen-6 cars, the Next Gen introduces new technology on the track along with "improved" aero and downforce packages.

The three main manufacturers of Gen-7 cars are Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota. These manufacturers are well-known names in the consumer automobile industry.

Although each manufacturer creates a unique kind of NASCAR engine, they are all required to adhere to the same rules established by NASCAR.

NASCAR Garage 56 at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The COVID-19 delayed all NASCAR racing and testing until the month of May; therefore, the sanctioning body stated that the Next Gen body style's debut would be delayed by a year to the 2022 Daytona 500.

On May 5, 2021, at The Park Expo in Charlotte, North Carolina, NASCAR debuted the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Ford Mustang GT, and Toyota Camry TRD, featuring Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin representing their respective brands.

The Next Gen's official shock absorber supplier, Öhlins, was revealed on May 25 of the same year.

NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports announced on March 17, 2022, that they will enter a Next Gen as a special Garage 56 entry in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans. This was the first appearance of a NASCAR stock car at Le Mans since 1976.

Chase Elliot to take part in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono

NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut on July 22 at Pocono Raceway, according to Hendrick Motorsports.

Elliott's first start in the Xfinity Series will be at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road track in 2021, where he finished fourth driving for JR Motorsports.

In 82 Xfinity starts, Elliott has five victories, 34 top fives, and 66 top tens. Elliott's appearance at Pocono came in a runner-up finish for GMS Racing in 2018.

Although it does not compete regularly in the Xfinity Series, the No. 17 NASCAR Chevy is fielded for a few races and is normally driven by HMS Cup Series drivers.

Beginning in 2022, the program saw HMS rejoin the division after a 13-year sabbatical. At the moment, it is the sole HMS entry that takes part in the Xfinity Series.

