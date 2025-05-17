Which driver inherits pole as rain washes out NASCAR Truck qualifying at NWB?

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series circuit returns to action this afternoon for racing at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. However, Mother Nature washed out qualifying for the event, which resulted in Corey Heim inheriting the pole position for Saturday's race (May 17).

Heim, the defending winner at North Wilkesboro, will lead the field to the green flag on Saturday in his #11 Tricon Garage Toyota. When qualifying is rained out, the starting grid is set via the NASCAR "rulebook". This takes in a number of different factors with a primary focus on owner's points. Because Heim's #11 team has the most owner's points this season, he'll start up front.

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series social media team posted on X regarding the matter, writing:

"NEWS: Due to weather, today’s Kennametal Pole qualifying at @NWBSpeedway has been canceled. The lineup will be set per the rulebook."

Starting alongside Heim on the front row is two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch in the #07 truck, who's making his second start of the season. Busch won earlier this season at Atlanta and is the winningest driver in the Truck Series. Starting third is Xfinity Series regular Sammy Smith in the #7.

Rounding out the top five are Giovanni Ruggiero in the #17 truck and Jake Garcia in the #13 machine. Chandler Smith, who's currently second in the NASCAR Truck Series points, rolls off 14th in his #38 truck. Layne Riggs, who was disqualified and stripped of his second-place run at Kansas, starts from the 27th position.

Saturday's event is the third time the Truck Series will race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. Kyle Larson won the inaugural event at the track back in 2023. Last season, Heim took the checkered flag at the North Carolina short track.

Saturday's race is called the Window World 250 and is scheduled for 250 laps. The race is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. EST and can be watched on FS1 or listened to on the NASCAR Racing Network.

Where does the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race next week?

After the dust settles in North Wilkesboro on Saturday, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will stay close to home next week when they race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 1.5-mile track will host the NC Education Lottery 250 next Friday at 8:30 p.m. EST (May 23).

Like every Truck Series event, the race can be watched on FS1. The race at Charlotte is a part of an action-packed Memorial Day Weekend of NASCAR racing. The Xfinity Series will take to the Charlotte Motor Speedway that Saturday afternoon while the Cup Series will run the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday evening (May 25). It is the longest race on the Cup schedule.

The race will be the 11th of the 2025 campaign. Heading into this Saturday's race at North Wilkesboro, Corey Heim is the current points leader.

