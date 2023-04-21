Which driver has won the most NASCAR Crown Jewel races?

Not all Nascar races are made equal. Since the start of stock car racing, certain events have had greater prestige than others for various reasons. In the realm of auto racing, prestige frequently comes with a larger purse. Not to mention bragging rights for the teams and drivers who are fortunate enough to win one of these prestigious NASCAR Crown Jewel Races.

The Crown Jewels are the five most prestigious races in a NASCAR season. These are: the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Indy 200, Southern 500, and Yellawood 500.

These races, like the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula One or the Indy 500 in IndyCar, are coveted victories for any NASCAR driver.

Let's take a look at the complete list of active drivers who have won NASCAR's most prestigious races.

Austin Cindric

Austin Cindric

· Daytona 500 wins: 1

· Total jewel wins: 1

Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson

· Coca-Cola 600 wins: 1

· Total jewel wins: 1

Michael McDowell

Michael McDowell

Daytona 500 wins: 1

Total jewel wins: 1

Erik Jones

Erik Jones

Southern 500 wins: 1

Total jewel wins: 1

Joey Logano

Joey Logano

Daytona 500 wins: 1

Total jewel wins: 1

Austin Dillon

Austin Dillon

Daytona 500 wins: 1

Coca-Cola 600 wins: 1

Total jewel wins: 2

Kurt Busch

Kurt Busch

Daytona 500 wins: 1

Coca-Cola 600 wins: 1

Total jewel wins: 2

Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski

Coca-Cola 600 wins: 1

Southern 500 wins: 1

Brickyard 400 wins: 1

Total jewel wins: 3

Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr.

Coca-Cola 600 wins: 2

Southern 500 wins: 1

Total jewel wins: 3

Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch

Coca-Cola 600 wins: 1

Southern 500 wins: 1

Brickyard 400 wins: 2

Total jewel wins: 4

Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin

Daytona 500 wins: 3

Southern 500 wins: 3

Total jewel wins: 6

Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick

Daytona 500 wins: 1

Coca-Cola 600 wins: 2

Southern 500 wins: 2

Brickyard 400 wins: 3

Total jewel wins: 8

Denny Hamlin is one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers

Denny Hamlin is now officially one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers, with 48 career Cup Series victories, including three historic Harley J. Earl trophies from the Daytona 500.

NASCAR @NASCAR



joins the list of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers! His crown-jewel wins and continued excellence make him a legend in our sport! @dennyhamlin joins the list of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers! #NASCAR75 His crown-jewel wins and continued excellence make him a legend in our sport!@dennyhamlin joins the list of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers! #NASCAR75 https://t.co/VRm59Ehq1s

Because of his consistent success on the sport's grandest stage, Hamlin is one of just six drivers in history to have three or more wins in the 'Great American Race'. Not surprisingly, as NASCAR declares an updated list of its '75 Greatest Drivers', Hamlin finds a place in it.

Poll : 0 votes